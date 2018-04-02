Sizzling Platter and Little Caesars® Expand RESERVE-N-READY™ Service to Transform How Customers Pick Up Pizza

With this innovation, customers get hot, freshly-prepared, custom products in hand seconds after they walk in the store using state-of-the-art, automated, self-service hot-holding technology. RESERVE-N-READY combines the company's best-in-class convenience with mobile ordering, pre-payment and heated self-service pick up to create an entirely new experience for customers.

In keeping with the convenience Little Caesars is known for, the new RESERVE-N-READY service is aimed at helping customers have an easier and faster way to get pizza. Customers just place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app. The app will notify the customer when the order is ready. When the customer arrives to the store, they skip the line and go directly to the Pizza Portal and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code. Then, the door on the customer's secured compartment opens, and they take their hot, fresh order. It's that easy.

Additionally, customers can get any pizza with their choice of toppings, or choose from expanded menu options using the mobile app. All products are prepared just for them with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

"RESERVE-N-READY is a game changer in the restaurant business, aimed to improve the customer experience while delivering convenience and quality," said David Tresko, Director of Marketing for Sizzling Platter. "It's an honor not only to be the first to make our flexible pick-up service available in Utah but also to provide flexibility for customers at 55 of our state's locations."

The Pizza Portal's proprietary technology has been co-developed with Apex Supply Chain Technologies®, the world's leading provider of automated dispensing system, exclusively for Little Caesars.

Little Caesars has a long history of innovation including pioneering a two-for-one pizza deal known as Pizza!Pizza!®, introducing the revolutionary HOT-N-READY® concept, inventing a conveyor oven specially designed to bake pizza, and creating unique products such as Crazy Bread®, Bacon Wrapped DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, ExtraMostBestest™ and more.

Participating Little Caesars locations in Utah that will offer RESERVE-N-READY service in partnership with Sizzling Platter include:

650 East State Road, American Fork, UT 84003

84003 74 500 South, Bountiful, UT 84010

84010 704 South Main Street, Brigham City, UT 84302

84302 184 West Parrish Lane 400 North, Centerville, UT 84014

84014 1580 South State, Clearfield, UT 84015

84015 1933 2000 West, Clinton, UT 84015

84015 683 11400 South, Draper, UT 84020

84020 155 13800 Street, Draper, UT 84020

84020 1100 South Main Street, Heber City, UT 84032

84032 5374 11000 North, Highland, UT 84003

84003 283 North Flint Street, Kaysville, UT 84037

84037 192 North Fairfield, Layton, UT 84041

84041 677 North State Street, Lindon, UT 84042

84042 1430 140 East, Logan, UT 84341

84341 8255 3500 South, Magna, UT 84044

84044 880 5900 South, Murray, UT 84107

84107 2562 North Washington Boulevard, North Ogden, UT 84414

84414 689 North Redwood Road, North Sale Lake, UT 84054

3585 South Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84403

84403 460 East 12 th Street, Ogden, UT 84404

Street, 84404 74 South State Street, Orem, UT 84058

84058 787 Highway 198, Payson, UT 84651

84651 1169 East Main Street, Price, UT 84501

84501 555 100 North, Providence, UT 84332

84332 1256 North State Street, Provo, UT 84604

84604 434 900 East, Provo, UT 84606

84606 178 1500 South, Richfield, UT 84701

84701 5069 13400 South, Riverton, UT 84096

84096 1802 1600 South, Riverton, UT 84065

84065 4862 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067

84067 805 900 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

84104 2301 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

84109 3422 7800 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

84121 1625 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

84116 1080 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

84102 3292 Richmond Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

84106 2104 700 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

84106 7890 1300 East, Sandy, UT 84094

84094 9205 700 East, Sandy, UT 84070

84070 89 Crossroads Boulevard, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

84045 11522 4000 West, South Jordan, UT 84009

84009 2572 East South Weber , South Weber, UT 84405

, 84405 131 1000 North, Suite 100, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

84660 403 South Main Street, Springville, UT 84663

84663 2432 1700 South, Syracuse, UT 84075

84075 3950 5400 South, Taylorsville, UT 84118

84118 4124 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123

84123 235 North Main, Toole, UT 84074

1169 West Highway, Vernal, UT 84078

84078 1650 9000 South, West Jordan, UT 84088

84088 6973 4800 West, West Jordan, UT 84084

84084 7085 South Redwood Road, West Jordan , IT 84084

, IT 84084 3961 9000 South, West Jordan, UT 84088

84088 3632 3500 South, West Valley, UT 84120

3380 5600 West, West Valley, UT 84120

Sizzling Platter currently operates in 13 states and multiple countries around the world, with more than 400 units globally. In addition to Little Caesars, Sizzling Platter has four other brands in its concept portfolio, including Dunkin' Donuts, Wingstop, Red Robin and Sizzler.

About Sizzling Platter:

Sizzling Platter is a proven restaurant management company founded in 1963, with more than 400 units globally. We are focused on adding and scaling segment leading concepts in outstanding demographic areas across US and select international markets. We have become a preferred partner for high growth, high return on capital brands looking to scale in our footprints. We strive to build lifetime guests across our concept portfolio utilizing lean enterprise techniques and technology to achieve operational excellence. We apply our systems, process, human capital, and passion for the restaurant business to quickly build scale within our target markets. For more information visit www.sizzlingplatter.com.

About Little Caesars Pizza:

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars® is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States1. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world2 with stores in 22 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for ten years in a row3. Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 58 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

1Largest carry-out only pizza chain in the US – based on net number of stores in 2016

2Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2016

3Highest-Rated Chain, Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of national quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007 – 2016.

