SJ Technologies Named Woman-Owned Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

"There are numerous accolades to mention in this letter, but to sum it up, SJ Technologies has been Fiscal's single point of contact for everything related to Oracle products and services over the last few years," wrote OSBDU Director Donna Ragucci in her letter to CEO Karen Lawton. "It is our pleasure to congratulate SJ Technologies as the 2017 winner for the Women-Owned Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year award. Your outstanding contributions and service to the Department of the Treasury/Fiscal Service is greatly appreciated and we want to commend you."

Lawton established the Atlanta, Georgia-based IT company in 2009 after more than 18 years in the information technology industry. She started her career by co-founding an Oracle-centric software company in 1997 during the dot com era. SJ Technologies also has offices in Alabama, Georgia and New York.

"We are honored to be selected for this prestigious distinction," Lawton said. "We strive to provide the best technology solutions and services in the industry to our government and commercial customers. This honor recognizes the experience, exceptional work and quality customer service provided by our team."

Jeffrey Board, program analyst for the Treasury' Bureau of Fiscal Services, nominated SJ Technologies which is awarded to "women-owned small businesses that excelled in the past year in the performance of its Treasury contract(s)."

SJ Technologies was honored at an awards ceremony June 20, 2018 at the U.S. Mint in Washington, DC.

About SJ Technologies:

SJ Technologies is an award-winning IT Services Company focused on the transformational power of DevOps practices and technologies to help organizations evolve. Our solution services include: DevOps, DevSecOps, Application Modernization, and Cloud Migration. Regardless of whether your application is legacy or new development, we consider each of these areas, up-front, to determine the best path forward. Additionally, we know every project is unique, but we ensure Continuous Security is included in your pipeline along with Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment.

