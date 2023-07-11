SJA Enterprises Acquires TrialLine.com, Expanding its Software as a Service Portfolio and Strengthening Company Growth

EUGENE, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SJA Enterprises, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of TrialLine.com, a prominent timeline software solution for legal professionals. The strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for SJA Enterprises, positioning the company for accelerated growth and expansion within the legal tech industry.

TrialLine.com has established itself as a trusted and innovative software platform, specializing in case management via customized timelines to streamline and enhance the litigation process. By integrating TrialLine.com into its portfolio, SJA Enterprises will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to legal professionals worldwide and expand into new horizons to foster growth in the legal-tech space.

The acquisition of TrialLine.com aligns with SJA Enterprises' commitment to delivering exceptional software products and services to its customers. This strategic move enables SJA Enterprises to leverage TrialLine's innovative trial timeline software to further solidify its position in the tech industry.

"We are excited to welcome TrialLine.com into the SJA Enterprises family," said Scott Alldridge, CEO of SJA Enterprises. "This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for us to bolster our SaaS offerings and cater to the evolving needs of legal professionals. With TrialLine's innovative software and our team of software experts, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness in the legal industry."

"Legal is one of the fastest growing technology markets," said Travis Luther, founder and former CEO of Trialline.com. "It was important to us to find an acquirer who understands SaaS and could continue to provide our customers with both technical expertise and outstanding customer service. SJA Enterprises is that perfect fit."

As part of the acquisition, SJA Enterprises plans to invest in expanding the TrialLine.com team with a group of highly skilled software and support experts. The combined talents and resources will fuel the development of new features, enhancements, and integrations. TrialLine.com users can expect a seamless transition as SJA Enterprises works diligently to integrate the software into its technology ecosystem.

