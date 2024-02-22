SJC Media Names Optable as Data Management & Collaboration Partner for Privacy-First Advertising

SJC Media Adopts Optable's Next-Generation Data Management Platform (DMP) for Privacy-First Data Collection, Management, and Activation

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution for the advertising ecosystem, has been chosen by SJC Media , publisher of Canada's largest portfolio of media brands including Chatelaine and Maclean's, as its data management and collaboration technology partner.

Optable's platform will enable SJC Media to collect, manage, and activate data from its own audience for targeted advertising, while prioritizing user privacy. This move reflects SJC Media's commitment to adapting to evolving privacy standards in digital advertising, especially with the phase-out of third-party cookies. The future-proof technology supports the use of both first-party cookies and activation through the Privacy Sandbox, Google's industry-wide initiative to improve privacy across the web.

"Putting privacy first, taking the lead in first-party data, and fostering agile collaboration are absolutely essential right now," said Vlad Stesin, Co-Founder and CSO at Optable. "Teaming up with SJC is a step forward in adopting the next generation of DMP technology, where we aim to lead the industry's progress in data protection, first-party insights, and secure data clean room collaboration. Our goal is to deliver top-notch, privacy-safe advertising solutions to equip SJC Media with the right tools to drive revenue growth."

The Optable DMP is at the heart of Optable's approach, putting privacy first in response to changing advertising trends. It's a crucial tool, not just addressing privacy concerns but also paving the way for media owners and publishers to improve by building sustainable revenue and delivering engaging content experiences. SJC Media's decision to align with Optable's DMP technology was rooted in key criteria such as user privacy, holistic data management flexibility, and speed to insights and activation.

"We believe in putting privacy first, strengthening our roots in first-party data, and fostering genuine collaboration," said Michael Gagliano, Vice President, Audience & Commerce, SJC Media. "We were impressed with Optable's impact in helping publishers harness the full power of their data while preserving the privacy of their readers. Through this new partnership, we're not just offering better advertising solutions – we're setting a new standard for responsible and effective advertising practices."

Optable is leading the way in making the data clean room approach to collaboration easier and more efficient for the advertising ecosystem. The partnership between Optable and SJC Media represents the latest milestone in Optable's mission to help media owners harness the power of the latest DMP technology.

The Optable DMP will be integrated into SJC Media advertising products starting this month.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

About SJC Media

SJC Media is home to the most iconic portfolio of Canadian media brands, reaching millions of readers nationwide through storytelling and commentary in a broad range of categories. Marquee brands include Canadian Business, Chatelaine (English and French), FASHION, HELLO! Canada, Maclean's, Today's Parent and Toronto Life. SJC Media is a division of SJC, a dynamic full-service media & marketing company founded in 1956. Through full-production content and creative studios, advertising technology, print infrastructure and distinct media brands, SJC partners with clients across North America to meet their ever-evolving marketing needs. Visit stjoseph.com.

