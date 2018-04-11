SJF Material Handling Named One of Minnesota's 100 Best Companies

WINSTED, Minn., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SJF Material Handling Inc. of Winsted, MN has been named to Minnesota Business Magazines "100 Best Companies To Work For" list for 2018. This marks the 4th year SJF Material Handling (SJF.com) has been named to the list.

This award recognizes Minnesota's top 100 companies that excel in the areas of work environment, employee benefits, and overall employee happiness, making them the "100 Best Companies To Work For".