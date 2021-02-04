SJF Ventures Closes Fifth Fund at $175 Million

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SJF Ventures has launched SJF Ventures V, L.P., a $175 million impact investment fund. SJF backs visionary entrepreneurial teams working in clean energy and climate, circular economy and logistics, mobility and govtech, health, education, future of work, and sustainable food. The firm has offices in Durham, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. Limited partners in the fund include leading foundation endowments, pension funds, family offices, funds of funds, and individual impact investors.

Founded in 1999, SJF Ventures has invested in 70 portfolio companies, employing more than 14,000 individuals across 22 states. Representative portfolio businesses include:

Nextracker , a renewable energy company that has delivered 50 gigawatts of solar tracking systems globally;

, a renewable energy company that has delivered 50 gigawatts of solar tracking systems globally; HYLA , a circular economy company that has reused or recycled over 62 million cell phones through its trade-in programs;

, a circular economy company that has reused or recycled over 62 million cell phones through its trade-in programs; Vital Farms , an ethical food company that supports more than 200 family farms and operates as the third publicly traded Public Benefit Corporation;

, an ethical food company that supports more than 200 family farms and operates as the third publicly traded Public Benefit Corporation; mPulse Mobile , a healthcare engagement and communication platform powering over 500 million health conversations annually;

, a healthcare engagement and communication platform powering over 500 million health conversations annually; Jopwell , the nation's leading career platform for Black, LatinX, and Native American professionals;

, the nation's leading career platform for Black, LatinX, and Native American professionals; ShipMonk , an e-commerce logistics company that created 800 new jobs in the last two years;

, an e-commerce logistics company that created 800 new jobs in the last two years; Waycare , a mobility data platform that allows cities to reduce traffic congestion and crashes; and

, a mobility data platform that allows cities to reduce traffic congestion and crashes; and TemperPack, a sustainable packaging company that has replaced polystyrene in 500 million shipments to date.

SJF has been a leader in impact venture capital for more than two decades. In 2020, it released an extensive impact report that details the fund's impact strategy and results. The firm is also a co-founder of Impact Capital Managers, a network of 57 impact-focused venture capital and private equity funds representing $12 billion in assets under management.

SJF Ventures invests between $3 and $15 million in companies led by entrepreneurs who are passionate about generating extraordinary results and creating lasting, positive changes. SJF team members engage with management teams, bringing time-tested perspective, established networks, and sector-level expertise to partnerships with entrepreneurs.

