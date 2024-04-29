SJNA Debate Team Wins Gold at WISDAA World Schools Event

DEFOREST, Wis., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 19, the St. John's Northwestern Academies Debate Team picked up the gold medal at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech & Dramatic Arts Association (WISDAA) World Schools Event at the Wisconsin State Meet held at DeForest High School.

In the inaugural running of the event, the SJNA team went a perfect 3-0 on the way to the state title, and finished the 2023-24 season with an 8-1 mark.

The SJNA Debate Team won the State Title on April 19
Over the three rounds on Friday, Captain Marcus Hagen led the way with a 73-point average over the three rounds. Jack Bickers and Carl Swanson also turned in outstanding performances with averages of 72 and 71 points, respectively.

To see how SJNA is building a foundation for life for our students, and to apply, visit: sjnacademies.org/admissions

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community.

