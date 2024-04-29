SJNA Debate Team Wins Gold at WISDAA World Schools Event

DEFOREST, Wis., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 19, the St. John's Northwestern Academies Debate Team picked up the gold medal at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech & Dramatic Arts Association (WISDAA) World Schools Event at the Wisconsin State Meet held at DeForest High School.

In the inaugural running of the event, the SJNA team went a perfect 3-0 on the way to the state title, and finished the 2023-24 season with an 8-1 mark.

The SJNA Debate Team won the State Title on April 19

Over the three rounds on Friday, Captain Marcus Hagen led the way with a 73-point average over the three rounds. Jack Bickers and Carl Swanson also turned in outstanding performances with averages of 72 and 71 points, respectively.

To see how SJNA is building a foundation for life for our students, and to apply, visit: sjnacademies.org/admissions

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community.

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies