SJNA: DME Academy Standout McClure Commits to DePaul University to Continue Basketball Career

DELAFIELD, Wis., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday (Nov. 15), St. John's Northwestern Academies: DME Basketball Program held a special signing day event for Kruz McClure.

McClure chose to continue his collegiate career for the DePaul University Blue Demons in 2025. DePaul competes in the highly competitive Big East Conference at the NCAA Division I level. The Big East has had 11 national champions crowned, most recently UConn in 2023 and 2024.

McClure and his family in friends on the SJNA campus celebrating his signing.

A 6'6" guard from Westerville, Ohio, McClure has stood out from the crowd on the SJNA: DME High School National Team. McClure averages 19 points per game with a season high of 29 earlier this year, while also averaging seven assists and six rebounds per game.

"We are incredibly grateful to have Kruz and the McClure family part of our St. John's Northwestern: DME Academy family," said Ben Wisniewski, Director and Head Coach of the High School National program. "He possesses the skills and values all programs look for in their student-athletes both on and off the court. We look forward to helping Kruz achieve his goals and support him as he moves forward in his career."

The DePaul Blue Demons are off to a 4-0 start in 2024, and are led by first year head coach Chris Holtmann who was appointed in March. Holtmann will no doubt look to the talent of McClure during the 2025-26 season to help bring DePaul back to contention in the Big East.

