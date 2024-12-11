SJNA Welcomes UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes to Leadership Speaker Series

DELAFIELD, Wis., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) proudly hosted Dr. Javier Reyes, Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, on Monday, December 9, as part of its esteemed Leadership Speaker Series. Dr. Reyes shared invaluable insights from his distinguished career in academia and leadership, inspiring students, faculty, and the wider community.

Chancellor Reyes with the SJNA students.

As the first Hispanic chancellor of UMass Amherst, Dr. Reyes has made significant contributions to higher education. Since his appointment in 2023, he has advanced UMass Amherst's mission as a global research leader while fostering an inclusive and dynamic campus culture. An accomplished economist, Dr. Reyes' career spans leadership roles at the University of Illinois Chicago, West Virginia University, and the University of Arkansas, where he earned a reputation for driving innovation, collaboration, and academic excellence.

During his visit to SJNA, Dr. Reyes engaged directly with students, offering thoughtful guidance and reflections on leadership and personal growth. His presentation was open to the entire SJNA community, creating a dynamic dialogue that enriched the academy's commitment to preparing future leaders.

The Leadership Speaker Series at SJNA connects students with accomplished professionals from diverse fields, offering them real-world perspectives that complement their academic and leadership development.

St. John's Northwestern Academies extends its heartfelt appreciation to Chancellor Reyes for his time and impactful message. The academy looks forward to hosting future speakers who will continue to inspire and shape the next generation of leaders.

About St. John's Northwestern Academies:

St. John's Northwestern Academies provides a safe, structured environment where students build a strong foundation for success. With specialized programs tailored to future aspirations, SJNA prepares young leaders to excel in their academic, professional, and personal lives. Learn more at www.sjnacademies.org .

