Sjogren's Syndrome (SS) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast, 2028

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Sjogren's Syndrome from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Sjogren's Syndrome - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



The Sjogren's Syndrome market report gives a thorough understanding of SS by including details, such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Sjogren's Syndrome in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology



The Sjogren's Syndrome epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent cases, Gender-specific cases, Type-specific cases [Primary Sjogren's Syndrome (pSS), Secondary Sjogren's Syndrome (sSS)] and Severity-specific cases [Mild and Moderate to Severe] in the 7MM.



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Sjogren's Syndrome were 3,270,396 in 2017 in 7MM.



Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook



The Sjogren's Syndrome market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The current market of SS is majorly driven by the growing prevalence and awareness, development of better classification criteria, increased research and development and identification of potential biomarkers.



Hitherto, the therapeutic market size of Sjgren's syndrome is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatment including local therapies (pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and others), systemic therapies (corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine) and immunosuppressants (Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid) which are commonly used interventions. Moreover, biological therapy with Rituximab is in extensive use for the US market.



The market size of SS was found to be USD 2,427.47 million in 2017. This market is further expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.



Detailed chapters of the promising upcoming therapies, including RSLV-132(Resolve Therapeutics), VAY 736 (Novartis), CFZ533 (Novartis), Belimumab (GlaxoSmithKline), R05459072 (Roche), LOU-064 (Novartis), Abatacept (Bristol Myers Squibb), Lacricep (Tearsolutions), Parsaclisib (Incyte Corporation), Filgotinib (Gilead Sciences), GS-9876 (Gilead Sciences), and VIB7734 (VIELABIO), etc. are also provided in the report.



Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Sjogren's Syndrome (SS): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of SS in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of SS in 2028



3. Disease Overview: Sjogren's syndrome

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Sjogren's Syndrome

3.3. Signs and Symptoms

3.4. Etiology

3.5. Pathogenesis

3.6. Biomarkers in Sjogren's Syndrome

3.7. Diagnosis of Sjogren's Syndrome

3.7.1. Differential Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Sjogren's Syndrome

4.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Sjogren's syndrome



5. Current Treatment Practices

5.1. United States Treatment Guidelines for Sjogren's Disease

5.2. Evidence-based medicine clinical practice guidelines (US, EU, JP)



6. Unmet Needs



7. Marketed Drugs

7.1. Salagen: ADVANZ Pharma

7.1.1. Drug Description

7.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

7.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

7.1.4. Product Profile

7.2. Evoxac: Daiichi Sankyo



8. Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

8.2. RSLV-132: Resolve Therapeutics

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.2.3. Clinical Development

8.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.2.5. Product Profile

8.3. VAY736: Novartis/MorphoSys

8.4. CFZ533: Novartis

8.5. Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

8.6. RO5459072: Roche

8.7. LOU-064: Novartis

8.8. Abatacept: Bristol Myers Squibb

8.9. Lacripep: TearSolutions

8.10. Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

8.11. Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences

8.12. GS-9876: Gilead Sciences

8.13. VIB7734: VIELABIO



9. Sjogren's Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Size of Sjogren's Syndrome in 7MM



10. Market Outlook by Country



11. The United States: Market Outlook



12. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



13. Market Drivers



14. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



ADVANZ Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo

Resolve Therapeutics

Novartis MorphoSys

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche

Novartis

Bristol Myers Squibb

TearSolutions

Incyte Corporation

Galapagos NV Gilead Sciences

VIELABIO

