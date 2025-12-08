SJTU International Gen Z Students Explore Shanghai's Innovation Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Antai Global Summer Program (AGSP) welcomed a diverse cohort of over 80 Gen Z students from 28 leading universities across 22 countries for an immersive exploration of Shanghai's world-class innovation ecosystem (July 9-24). Their firsthand experiences form the foundation of the university's ongoing "Gen Z Perspectives on Shanghai's Sci-Tech Innovation" media initiative. The project documents in-depth stories of AI and smart manufacturing advancements through the students' lens, creating video content that captures the depth, breadth, and human dimension of Shanghai's innovation landscape as seen by global youth.

The program's experiential journey began at Medmotion, where AI-enhanced rehabilitation devices and personalized training systems showcased China's rapid progress in health technology. Students observed smart equipment integrating motion tracking with data-driven therapy, sparking discussions on digital health's future. Next, at Bright Dairy's fully automated flagship plant, AI-driven production lines and rigorous digital quality control demonstrated how technology ensures product safety and sustainable operations. "It's so advanced—tech is clearly at the heart of modern Chinese industry," shared one participant. The third stop was ZPMC, where students witnessed Shanghai's global trade impact through automated, zero-emission port cranes. These intelligent systems, deployed in over 70% of the world's major ports, illustrated innovation's role in transforming global logistics. The program concluded at the Shanghai International Circuit—home to the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. Here, students experienced motorsport culture while learning about engineering precision and operational excellence, embodying the "Shanghai Speed" that blends technological innovation with world-class sporting spectacle.

Throughout these visits, students observed cross-sector synergies where AI, automation, and sustainability intersect across healthcare, food production, heavy industry, and sports infrastructure. AGSP emphasizes experiential learning to foster cross-cultural dialogue and dispel stereotypes, connecting international youth directly with front-line innovations. "When young minds see, touch, and discuss technology together, stereotypes fade and real understanding grows," noted one program organizer.

Under the theme "The Sci-Tech City of Shanghai Through a Gen Z Lens," this initiative establishes a model that integrates "high-quality development," "synergy between education, technology, and talent," and cross-cultural communication. By documenting these experiences through multimedia formats, the project not only informs but inspires, equipping the next generation with nuanced insights into the forces shaping tomorrow's world while building bridges of understanding between China's innovation ecosystem and global youth perspectives.

