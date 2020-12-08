SJV Data Solutions Names Barry Wabler as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SJV Data Solutions, a global provider of background screening data and research for consumer reporting agencies (CRAs), today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Barry Wabler. As SJV's Chief Financial Officer, Barry brings over two decades of experience as a growth-oriented operations expert in a broad range of industries to complement the company's leadership strength in data technology and business development.

Wabler chose SJV for its growth potential, results-oriented culture and the opportunity to apply his financial and business leadership experience in hospitality, food service, distribution and service enterprises to SJV's expanding, background screening data business.

"The potential is immense," Wabler said. "Having spent years managing the finances of businesses whose success depends on the staff they hire, I have a very personal sense of the type of services a screening data company must offer to be a business growth enabler. Scott Vanek's vision is enabling the SJV team to bring those services to market better than anyone else."

Wabler has extensive experience in accounting and reporting, finance, payroll and benefits, and IT and applications development. He specializes in strategic planning, alliances and acquisitions, and enterprise risk management.

As SJV's new CFO, Wabler will be responsible for developing, implementing, and directing the firm's fiscal and reporting functions and performance as the company aims to grow rapidly over the coming years, continuously enabling the business through fiscal management and policy.

"Barry is a true 'heavy hitter,' and we're thrilled to have him join the team and lead our finance operations. He'll be a key contributor to our five-year growth strategy," said SJV founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Vanek. "He understands our culture and brings a wealth of experience to SJV, as well as a reputation for creating value, improving processes, and delivering results wherever he goes."

Wabler comes to SJV from Davidson Hotels & Resorts, where he served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2012. Before that, he was Vice President and CFO of Hotel Equities Group, an Atlanta-based hotel management and development company.

Other senior management positions include President and Chief Operating Officer of international home furnishings manufacturer Currey & Company, Inc., and Executive Vice President and COO of Frosty Acres Brands, Inc., a national food service cooperative.

Wabler began his career with Arthur Andersen, LLP, where he guided real estate, banking, and service industry clients through audit, profit improvement, and M&A engagements.

Wabler is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in Georgia. He holds Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Business Administration degrees, both from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business.

SJV Data Solutions is the most trusted name in people-data powering background screening providers with the industry's most comprehensive screening platform featuring thousands of data sources, including criminal records and court data, resume verification, medical sanctions and international data solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.sjvdata.com .

