SK Biopharmaceuticals' Proteovant Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

News provided by

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

12 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

New data presented on novel orally bioavailable p300-selective degraders showing significant anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of androgen receptor (AR) positive prostate cancer

SEOUL, South Korea and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, a global biotech focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) and oncology, and its U.S. R&D subsidiary, Proteovant Therapeutics, presented data showing that selectively degrading the epigenetic protein p300, with minimal impact on its paralog CBP, results in suppression of androgen receptor signaling and inhibition of tumor growth in a mouse model of androgen receptor (AR) positive prostate cancer. Findings are being presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment (EORTC) International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held in Boston.

The AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference attracts researchers from around the world to discuss innovations in drug development, target selection, the impact of new discoveries in cellular and molecular biology, and early clinical trials. Today's presentation is the second in a series of important meetings at which the Proteovant team is sharing research findings that show potential best- and first-in-class protein degraders.

"Although strategies targeting androgen receptor in the treatment of prostate cancer have shown benefits for patients, the reality is that cancer cells ultimately find ways to bypass these therapies, resulting in disease progression," said Zhihua Sui, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Proteovant Therapeutics. "These data showcase a first-in-class opportunity for therapeutic intervention that suppresses AR signaling through an androgen-independent mechanism."

"We are excited about what our Proteovant team is doing to find novel approaches to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer," Donghoon Lee, President and CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science. "The presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference further demonstrates the value of Proteovant's work to support our growing pipeline and how it is helping SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science deliver on our commitment to change the future of CNS and cancer care."

AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

  • Title: Discovery and characterization of a p300-selective degrader demonstrates potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of prostate cancer 
    • Presenter: Mike Russell, Ph.D. Director of Biology
    • Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30-4:00pm

About Proteovant Therapeutics

Proteovant Therapeutics exploits the ubiquitin-protease system (UPS) to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases. Protein degradation harnesses the human body's innate cellular machinery by way of the UPS to identify and mark disease causing proteins for destruction. This promising approach provides the opportunity to target proteins of interest, many of which were previously considered undruggable. Proteovant integrates its AI enabled target ID platform, degrader drug hunting expertise, and MOPED™ molecular glue screening platform to advance novel protein degraders. As of August 11, 2023, Proteovant Therapeutics is part of SK Biopharmaceuticals.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Biopharmaceuticals is a global biotech company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments to help people living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and change the future of cancer care. Together with its U.S. subsidiary, SK Life Science, Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals has a pipeline of eight compounds in development. Both companies are part of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. For more information, please visit www.skbp.com/eng.

SK Biopharmaceuticals' parent company SK Inc. continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit www.sk-inc.com/en.

SK Biopharmaceuticals

 

SK Life Science

 

Investor Relations:

Cho Hyoungrae

Public Relations:

H. Park

Soohui Lim

Dina Albanese

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Also from this source

SK Biopharmaceuticals' Proteovant Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on IKZF2 Protein Degrader Program and MOPED™ Molecular Glue Screening Platform at the 20th Annual Discovery on Target Conference

SK Biopharmaceuticals' Proteovant Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on IKZF2 Protein Degrader Program and MOPED™ Molecular Glue Screening Platform at the 20th Annual Discovery on Target Conference

SK Biopharmaceuticals, a global biotech focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous ...
SK Biopharmaceuticals Assembles 'Board of Prominent Experts' to Boost Growth, Innovation

SK Biopharmaceuticals Assembles 'Board of Prominent Experts' to Boost Growth, Innovation

SK Biopharmaceuticals, a global biotech company, announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprising of five prominent experts ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.