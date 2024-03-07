SK bioscience Breaks Ground on Manufacturing Facility Expansion for Extending Product Pipeline

The company will expand its manufacturing plant, L HOUSE, with additional cGMP-level facility.

The new space will serve as a production base for the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, co-developed by SK bioscience and Sanofi.

SEONGNAM and ANDONG, South Korea, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure, announced today that the company broke ground on a major expansion of its vaccine manufacturing plant, L HOUSE, located in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Cheol-woo Lee, Governor Gyeongsangbuk-do, GiChang Kwon, Mayor Andong City, Pascal Robin, General Manager and Representative Director of Vaccines at Sanofi Korea, and Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience, on March 6, 2024.

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience (fourth from left), Pascal Robin, General Manager and Representative Director of Vaccines at Sanofi Korea (fifth from left) and other distinguished guests are presenting at the groundbreaking ceremony on a major expansion of its vaccine manufacturing plant, L HOUSE, located in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea.

This expansion aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for global supply by adding two floors to the existing vaccine manufacturing department in L HOUSE, which will create approximately 4,200㎡ of new space. The new, expanded space will serve as a production base for the next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate 'GBP410' (also known as SP0202), jointly developed by SK bioscience and Sanofi, who are co-investing in the expansion.

Diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (the pneumococcus) are a major public health problem worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about a million children succumb to this disease annually, with more than 300,000 being under 5 years of age.

In June 2023, SK bioscience and Sanofi announced positive results from its Phase II clinical trials evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of 'GBP410' in infants, raising optimism for the development of a vaccine with blockbuster potential. The companies are currently preparing for a global Phase III clinical trial with an expected regulatory submission in 2027.

In addition to facility expansion, SK bioscience plans to quickly obtain cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certification for the new facility, which is the standard for pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality management in the United States, to enhance global competitiveness. L HOUSE has already obtained EU-GMP certification from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2021, making it the first domestic vaccine manufacturing facility to do so.

SK bioscience and Sanofi plan to utilize the expanded manufacturing facility to accelerate the successful introduction of GBP410 into the global market, including United States, Europe, and South Korea. The combination of SK bioscience's and Sanofi's expertise is expected to create synergies and drive rapid market share expansion worldwide.

According to Evaluate Pharma, the pneumococcal vaccine market is the largest segment in the global vaccine market and is forecasted to grow from $8.47 billion in 2023 to $10.3 billion by 2028.

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience, said, "L HOUSE, which demonstrates global competitiveness in manufacturing capabilities, will firmly establish itself as a global vaccine hub through this expansion. We will make every effort to achieve successful development and supply of a vaccine with blockbuster potential."

Meanwhile, SK bioscience continues to push ahead to ensure global competitiveness across all aspects, spanning from vaccine design to production by establishing the cGMP-level manufacturing facility at the R&PD Center in Songdo. This facility will play a pivotal role in collaborations with global partners, as it will be constructed as a Pilot Plant for conducting small-scale tests before the introduction of a new process or product.

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is an innovative vaccine and biotech company, committed in vaccine development and manufacturing to enable more equitable access of vaccines in the world. In leveraging strengths on cutting-edge technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. With cooperation of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors and medical experts, all of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

Contact

SK bioscience Communications Team

Changhyun Jin([email protected])

Jeannie S. Pak([email protected])

SOURCE SK bioscience