SK bioscience, MSD, and Hilleman Laboratories Advance Zaire ebolavirus Vaccine Development with CEPI Funding

CEPI to provide up to USD 30 million to support development of MSD's Zaire ebolavirus vaccine

Collaboration addresses manufacturing complexity and cold-chain challenges to improve yield and thermostability

Partnership aims to expand affordable and sustainable vaccine access in low- and middle-income countries

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience announced that it is advancing the development of a Zaire ebolavirus vaccine under a new collaboration supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

From left to right: John-Arne Røttingen, CEO, Wellcome; Priya Agrawal, VP Health Equity and Partnerships, MSD; Richard Hatchett, CEO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI); Raman Rao, CEO, Hilleman Laboratories; Ikjung Kim, VP Head of Global Business Development, SK bioscience. Photo Credit: Eugene Zhylchuk

The announcement follows a funding agreement between CEPI and global pharmaceutical company MSD to support continued development of a Zaire ebolavirus vaccine. Under the agreement, CEPI will provide up to USD 30 million in funding to MSD, which will allocate the funding to its development partners, including SK bioscience and Hilleman Laboratories—a joint venture between MSD and Wellcome, a global charitable foundation focused on health research—to carry out key research, manufacturing process improvement and clinical development activities.

The collaboration builds on MSD's WHO-prequalified Zaire ebolavirus vaccine and focuses on updating the existing manufacturing process, which is complex and requires ultra-low temperature storage. These requirements pose logistical challenges in the remote, low-resource settings where Zaire ebolavirus outbreaks most often occur. By improving manufacturing yield and enhancing the thermostability of the vaccine, the project aims to support more affordable, accessible, and sustainable vaccine supply, subject to regulatory review and public health requirements.

Under the collaboration, Hilleman Laboratories —will lead the clinical development of the updated vaccine. SK bioscience, together with IDT Biologika, will develop the updated drug substance manufacturing process and the associated drug product. As a key implementation partner in the CEPI-backed public health initiative, SK bioscience will leverage its vaccine manufacturing expertise and infrastructure, as well as its collaboration with IDT Biologika. Through this role, the company aims to contribute to improving vaccine affordability, accessibility, and long-term sustainability in low- and middle-income countries.

Zaire ebolavirus is responsible for frequent and unpredictable Ebola outbreaks and is associated with a survival rate of around 50%. Recent outbreaks reported in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries have underscored the continued global risk posed by the virus, particularly in areas with limited healthcare access and logistics infrastructure.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said, "In a single decade the world has transformed Ebola from a global emergency to a disease that can be stopped in its tracks – and now CEPI's support will help to enable a sustainable and accessible supply of MSD's Zaire ebolavirus vaccine for years to come at a more affordable price. This deal brings together longstanding partners of CEPI with longstanding partners of MSD to boost global defences against one of the deadliest pathogens known to humankind, helping to save lives."

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience, said, "Addressing deadly infectious diseases such as Ebola requires strong global collaboration. Through this CEPI-supported partnership, SK bioscience will continue to play a critical role in improving Zaire ebolavirus vaccine manufacturing and supply, contributing meaningfully to global health preparedness."

SK bioscience has established a strong track record of collaboration with global health organizations, including CEPI, the Gates Foundation, and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI). By leveraging its integrated capabilities across development, manufacturing, and supply, the company continues to expand its role as a global partner in public health–driven vaccine initiatives.

