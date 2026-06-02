SK bioscience Secures First UNICEF Procurement Contract Improving Vaccine Access

First UNICEF procurement contract strengthens SK bioscience's presence in global public procurement markets

Dual-hemisphere supply programs enhance manufacturing efficiency and operational capabilities

Public procurement programs drive both commercial growth and improved vaccine accessibility

INCHEON, South Korea, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience announced that it has been designated as a supplier of influenza vaccines for UNICEF's 2026 immunization programs and has begun shipments for countries in the Southern Hemisphere. Beginning in September, the company will also commence supplies for countries in the Northern Hemisphere, with approximately 640,000 doses scheduled for delivery throughout the year in accordance with each country's vaccination calendar.

Image of SK Bioscience's Skycellflu export product

The supply destinations include Southern Hemisphere countries such as Laos, Myanmar, and Fiji, followed by Northern Hemisphere markets including Ethiopia, Lebanon, Albania, and Palestine. Notably, SK bioscience was selected as UNICEF's sole supplier for the Southern Hemisphere influenza vaccine program, supplying the entire seasonal volume. The company was also chosen as a major supplier for the Northern Hemisphere program, providing a significant portion of the required doses. Through these supply programs, SK bioscience will establish year-round utilization of its manufacturing facilities while further enhancing its operational capabilities in responding to seasonal demand across different regions.

The contract is particularly meaningful as it represents SK bioscience's first collaboration with UNICEF and its first procurement project spanning both hemispheres. Building on its existing supply relationship with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the company has now expanded its public procurement footprint to UNICEF, securing access to two of the world's most important international vaccine procurement channels. Participation in these programs will not only improve vaccine accessibility in countries with limited healthcare resources but also reinforce a business model that delivers both sustainable revenue generation and social value.

SK bioscience's influenza vaccine, SKYCellflu, demonstrated strong immunogenicity and safety in Phase 3 clinical trials. Based on these results, it became the world's first cell culture-based influenza vaccine to receive World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalification (PQ) certification. Additional evidence supporting its effectiveness was generated through Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies conducted in actual vaccination settings. Cell culture-based manufacturing technology is known to reduce the risk of virus mutations during production, resulting in a closer match to circulating strains. The platform also enables shorter production timelines, allowing for rapid vaccine supply during pandemics and other infectious disease emergencies.

Over the years, SK bioscience has expanded its global health presence through influenza vaccine supplies to PAHO and partnerships with organizations such as the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). These experiences have strengthened the company's ability to navigate diverse regulatory requirements and supply conditions across multiple countries, providing a solid foundation for continued growth in international procurement markets.

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience said, "Securing our first UNICEF procurement contract marks a meaningful milestone in expanding SK bioscience's presence in the global public procurement market. Building on a business model that balances commercial sustainability with public health value, we will continue strengthening partnerships with international organizations and contribute to global infectious disease preparedness and public health advancement."

SK bioscience continues to accelerate global regulatory expansion for its key vaccine portfolio, including its influenza vaccine and varicella vaccine, SKYVaricella. The company recently obtained marketing authorization for SKYVaricella in Vietnam and secured a new approval for its influenza vaccine in Moldova. In addition, the company has continued to expand its global business footprint by obtaining approvals for key products in countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Chile.

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is an innovative vaccine and biotech company, committed to vaccine development and manufacturing to enable more equitable access to vaccines around the world. Leveraging strengths on cutting-edge technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. With the cooperation of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors, and medical experts, all of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

SK bioscience Communications Team

Changhyun Jin ([email protected])

Tae-Gyun Kim ([email protected])

Moonchel Kim ([email protected])

SOURCE SK bioscience