SK Global Software Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Global Software, an industry-leading provider of banking and treasury solutions specifically for the Microsoft Dynamics platforms, has achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank SK Global in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2020/2021 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits, taking place quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 20-21, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize SK Global Software for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

SK Global Software: Enhancing Microsoft Dynamics Deployments

SK Global is dedicated to supplying valuable solutions that integrate directly with Microsoft Dynamics, helping customers achieve a competitive advantage and accommodate their business needs while excelling in customer satisfaction. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, SK Global maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft Dynamics platform, and continues to offer innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to their customers.

An independent software vendor, SK Global Software provides implementation, training and consultation for small, midsize and corporate businesses. SK Global specializes in solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365/Dynamics AX ERP platforms, including the industry-leading Banking and Treasury Automation Suite, which provides critical functions including vendor payment automation, bank statement automation, accounts payable automation and invoice workflows, in-house banking, bank communications hub and more. SK Global has previously been named among Microsoft's Inner circle in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"SK Global has been providing fully certified Microsoft Dynamics solutions for more than two decades, and we're pleased to once again be named within the top 1% of Microsoft's partners," said Scott Caudle, SK Global Software Co-founder and CEO.

About SK Global

SK Global Software is a Microsoft Dynamics ISV offering specialized Add-in Solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 / Dynamics AX ERP platforms. Our Solutions cover more than 10 unique modules within our Banking and Treasury Automation Suite.

With additional consulting expertise from more than 1600 implementations globally. We are certain that we can help you automate and empower your organisation's Accounting, Finance and Treasury Teams.

