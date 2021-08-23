SK GLOBAL SOFTWARE Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award

2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize SK Global for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

SK Global Software is dedicated to empowering finance and treasury teams around the world to operate more efficiently, using solutions that offer added security and automation. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, SK Global maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to their customers. SK Global is proud to be certified for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a recipient of the annual Inner Circle Award for the past five years, a member of the Presidents Club for over 12 years, and a Microsoft Gold-Competency Partner.

SK Global Software provides implementation, training and consultation worldwide for small, midsize and corporate businesses using business enterprise applications. SK Global specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Platforms, to develop and deploy solutions, such as Banking and Treasury Automation Suite, that help leading global companies across all industries, get to market faster and achieve continued success.

About SK Global Software

Founded in 1995 with a global re-branding in 2015, SK Global Software is a software development company known for bringing valuable enhancement to the Microsoft Dynamics channel, with our primary focus on global banking and treasury automation. Our customers and partners are our highest priority, and it is our mission to deliver unparalleled software and support services. We work hard to build and maintain high-quality software and respected, long-term relationships with the Dynamics user and partner communities.

For Additional Information:

Kelly Kosinski

713-882-8581

[email protected]

