SK hynix and Solidigm make first joint appearance at Dell Technologies World 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidigm and SK hynix will make their first joint appearance at Dell Technologies World 2022, the annual conference for CIOs, technology customers, and partners in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The companies' joint sponsorship of Dell Technologies World underscores their partnership and resolve to pool their capabilities to address customers' most pressing storage needs and strengthen synergies in the global memory solutions market. This is Solidigm's first conference appearance, having launched as a new company at the end of 2021, following SK hynix finalizing the first phase of Intel's NAND flash memory and solid-state storage (SSD) business acquisition in December 2021. Solidigm's name reflects its intent to be a new paradigm in solid-state storage, delivering customer-inspired solutions.

At the shared booth (#408), SK hynix is highlighting its data center solutions and green technology, displaying an array of HBM3, GDDR, DDR5-based DIMM, PCIe Gen4 NVMe client SSD, and PCIe Gen5 NVMe enterprise SSD. The booth also showcases SK hynix's corporate ESG activities and eco-friendly memory lines to enable stronger performance with less power, reflecting a commitment to sustainable business and environmentally responsible products. Solidigm is promoting its industry-leading QLC portfolio, spanning client and data center.

The companies are also taking the stage together during breakout sessions. SK hynix will present its Solidigm partnership strategy and ESG journey, and Solidigm will explain its vision and technological readiness for meeting the diverse requirements of SSDs tailored to specific workloads.

Together, SK hynix and Solidigm will continue to maximize synergies and forge ahead as leaders of a new memory and storage paradigm.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), Flash memory chips ("NAND Flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com and on LinkedIn.

About Solidigm

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data's unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Our origins reflect Intel's longstanding innovation in memory products and SK hynix's international leadership and scale in the semiconductor industry. Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary under SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of close to 2,000 employees in 20 locations around the world. For more information, please visit solidigm.com and follow us on Twitter at @Solidigm and on LinkedIn.

