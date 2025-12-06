SK hynix Honored with Two Major Titles at GSA Awards 2025

Company named "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company (Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)" and "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company" simultaneously

Accelerates recovery from market downturn leveraging world-class HBM leadership; Global management performance recognized

Reflects company's technology leadership and customer-centric execution

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won emphasizes: "Technological competitiveness must remain unwavering in challenging times"

Commits to driving new customer value and leading global AI market growth as a "Full-Stack AI Memory Creator"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has been named the winner of the Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)[1] and the Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award[2] at the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA)[3] Awards 2025, held on December 4 PST in Santa Clara, California.

Justin Kim, President & Head of AI Infra at SK hynix (second from left), and Sungsoo Ryu, President of SK hynix America (third from left), pose for a photo with event officials at the GSA Awards 2025.

The GSA Awards, organized annually since 1996, are regarded as the most prestigious honors in the global semiconductor sector, recognizing outstanding performance in leadership, financial results and industry reputation. SK hynix secured its second win in the financial management category following 2017, and its first recognition as the top Asia-Pacific semiconductor company. The dual achievement reinforces the company's reputation as a leading global technology innovator.

While the semiconductor industry faced a severe downturn just two years ago, the company has been the fastest to rebound thanks to its advanced AI memory technologies including HBM. This performance has resulted in global recognition for its operational excellence and financial execution. SK hynix plans to continue building sustainable growth with its dominant leadership in the AI memory market.

The awards reflect the company's proactive delivery of groundbreaking HBM solutions and its steadfast commitment to customer-centric performance in surging global AI demand. SK Chairman Chey Tae-won has consistently emphasized that securing technological competitiveness must remain unwavering, especially during challenging times. This long-term focus on technology investment and global cooperation network has contributed to the company's improved performance and reinforced financial health.

Driven by this strategy, SK hynix has recorded historic performance throughout 2025. For the first three quarters, the company reported revenue of 64 trillion won and operating profit of 28 trillion won in total, positioning it well to surpass its previous full-year earnings record set in 2024 (66 trillion won in revenue and 23 trillion won in operating profit).

Financial health has also significantly strengthened. As of the end of the third quarter, cash and cash equivalents reached 27.9 trillion won, up 10.9 trillion won quarter-over-quarter, while interest bearing debt decreased to 24.1 trillion won— successfully transitioning into a net cash position of approximately 4 trillion won.

To secure long-term leadership in AI memory, SK hynix is accelerating major investments. The Cheongju M15X fab, which opened its cleanroom earlier than planned in October, is on track to begin HBM mass production in the first half of next year. Construction of the first fab in the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, launched in February, is also progressing ahead of schedule.

With its recent financial achievements and continued expansion, SK hynix is expected to further solidify its AI memory leadership going forward.

SK hynix was represented at the ceremony by Justin Kim, President & Head of AI Infra at SK hynix, and Sungsoo Ryu, President of SK hynix America. "It is a great honor to receive this award." Kim said, "We will continue to lead the market and create new value for customers as a Full-Stack AI Memory Creator, driving growth across the global AI ecosystem."

