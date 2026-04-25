SK hynix receives 2026 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for Driving AI Computing Expansion with HBM

SK hynix honored at the 2026 IEEE Awards for leading AI technology innovation with HBM

Contributed to the global AI computing ecosystem via stable mass production across all HBM generations

Company committed to becoming a premier leader in AI innovation through collaboration with global customers and partners

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it received the Corporate Innovation Award at the '2026 IEEE1 Honors Ceremony' held in New York on the 24th (local time).

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Established more than a century ago, the IEEE Awards Program recognizes individuals and teams whose innovations have advanced technology and improved the human condition.

The IEEE Corporation Innovation Award, part of the Recognitions category, has been presented since 1986 to companies that have significantly contributed to the advancement of industry and society through innovative technology. This marks the first time SK hynix has received this honor.

SK hynix attributed the honor to its contribution to the global AI computing ecosystem by ensuring the stable mass production of all High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) generations. Looking ahead, the company aims to solidify its position as a trusted partner in the global AI market by providing memory solutions that are critical to overcoming the performance limitations of AI platforms.

The recognition highlights SK hynix's achievements in driving the expansion of AI computing through HBM innovation and application. Central to this success was the company's ability to preemptively offer innovative HBM solutions and respond timely to customer demands in the global AI market.

Industry observers also credit this achievement to the strategic direction of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who has long emphasized securing long-term technological competitiveness. Under his leadership, the company has consistently expanded its AI infrastructure partnerships with global Big Tech firms in the United States.

Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer (CDO), attended the ceremony as the company representative to accept the award.

"It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of our employees, who have tirelessly challenged the limits of technology," said Ahn. "By collaborating closely with our global customers and partners, we will stay ahead in creating the value the market demands and continue to be a premier company leading AI innovation."

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top-tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.