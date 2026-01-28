SK hynix to establish U.S. arm specialized in AI solutions

- 'AI Company,' aims to become a key partner in the AI data center ecosystem

- As the hub for SK Group's AI strategies, AI Co. will help accelerate AI advancement in global markets, including US and S. Korea.

- "SK hynix will proactively seize opportunities in the upcoming AI era and deliver exceptional value to its partners in AI"

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it will establish an AI solutions firm, tentatively named AI Company(AI Co.), in the US to find new AI growth engines.

"Leveraging its unparalleled chip technologies, such as HBM, the memory chipmaker will try to play a pivotal role in delivering optimized AI systems for its customers in the AI datacenter sector," the company said.

"The company will also continue making strategic investments in and collaborating with AI firms to strengthen its competitiveness in memory chips and provide a range of AI datacenter solutions."

Global big tech companies have been in a fierce competition to gain an upper hand in the AI race by making significant investments and actively seeking innovation. With the growing demand for advanced AI systems, high-end memory chips are considered essential for overcoming the performance bottlenecks of AI data solutions. Capitalizing on the AI boom, SK hynix, the world's leading memory chip maker, has been making efforts to cement its AI leadership.

In line with its AI strategy, the company is considering investing in innovative companies in the US and partnering with them through AI Co. to create synergy with the SK Group affiliates.

SK hynix will establish AI Co. through the restructuring of Solidigm (SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp.), its California-based enterprise SSD manufacturing subsidiary. In this process, Solidigm will maintain its entity under the name, AI Co., while transferring its business operations to a new subsidiary, to be named Solidigm Inc., to ensure brand continuity. AI Co. will serve as an AI-focused business arm, driving SK hynix's AI strategy forward. The corporate name of AI Co. will be officially announced later this year.

SK hynix will commit USD 10 billion to AI Co., with the funds to be deployed by AI Co. on a capital-call basis.

"The planned establishment of AI Co. is aimed at securing opportunities in the emerging AI era," said SK hynix, adding, "The company will continue to work closely with global partners while proactively creating value for customers."

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top-tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.