SK-II INVITES YOU TO 'SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE' TO CELEBRATE WORLD PITERA™ MONTH

News provided by

SK-II

19 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET

Discover SK-II's best-kept secrets and embark on a transformational journey towards Crystal Clear Skin* with SK-II's biggest, never-seen-before exhibition of PITERA™

TOKYO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This World PITERA™ Month, global prestige skincare brand SK-II hands you the keys to a never-seen-before exhibition "SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE" to unlock its best-kept secrets behind PITERA™, the Secret Key to Crystal Clear Skin*. 

For decades, SK-II iconic and exclusive skincare ingredient PITERA™ has transformed the skin of millions of women, including some of the world's most renowned ones. It has empowered women to choose their skin destinies. Yet, after many years, PITERA™ remains elusive to many. Until now.

Continue Reading

Following last year's global-scale, one-day celebration of PITERA™ at 'World PITERA™ Day' in Tokyo, Japan, SK-II is taking things to a whole new level by launching "SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE" exhibition as part of its World PITERA™ Month, a month-long transformational journey powered by PITERA™, The Secret Key to Crystal Clear Skin*.

Located in STANDBY, BA-TSU ART GALLERY in Tokyo, the 'SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE' will hold ten of SK-II's best-kept secrets which visitors can unlock by immersing themselves into multi-sensorial impactful artistic installations of PITERA™.

The SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE will be joined by some of the world's biggest names in beauty, featuring exclusive appearances from SK-II's global celebrity ambassadors including Japanese actress Haruka Ayase, award-winning Chinese actress Tang Wei, MINA of global girl group TWICE and Chinese actress Qiu Tian.

"I am looking forward to unlocking new secrets about SK-II and PITERA™ at SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE that even after more than 10 years with the brand I don't know about," said Haruka Ayase, "I'm always excited to discover more about PITERA™ and how it can transform skin to Crystal Clear." 

"I'm particularly eager about joining the SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE because it marks the first time that I'll be meeting and interacting with PITERA™ fans in-person as SK-II's ambassador," said MINA. "I can't wait to share the story of my transformational skin journey – I might even include more secrets of my own!"

"PITERA™ has remained unchanged for over 40 years. Yet, its miracles on skin continue to unfold and its secrets are endless. For the first time in SK-II's history, we will be handing our consumers the keys to unlock the biggest, most closely guarded secrets behind SK-II and our iconic PITERA™," shared Sue Kyung Lee, CEO, Global SK-II. "We hope to continue inspiring women to choose their skin destiny by embarking on their own journey to unlock Crystal Clear Skin transformation with PITERA™, The Secret Key."

The SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE will be open to the public for 2 days only on July 29th and July 30th 2023 with limited access.

SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE: 
Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th 
11:00am to 10:00pm
5-chōme-11-5 Jingūmae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

*With regular use

About SK-II 

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka Ayase, Tangwei, and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply[1] into your skin delivering all goodness[2].

[1] Within stratum corneum 
[2] Over 50 micro-nutrients 

SOURCE SK-II

Also from this source

SK-II UNVEILS SKIN AGING DISCOVERIES AT THE WORLD CONGRESS OF DERMATOLOGY 2023 AND INAUGURATES THE PITERA™ SCIENCE EXPERT PANEL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.