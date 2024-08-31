SK-II'S REVOLUTIONARY LXP CRAFTSMANSHIP SERIES: WITNESS BEAUTY BEYOND PLATEAU

Inspired by time-honored art of ceramic restoration Kintsugi, SK-II's most crafted, exclusive, and luxurious skincare makes time an ally not an enemy

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the pursuit of the ultimate craftsmanship in beauty, global prestige skincare brand SK-II launches its NEW LXP Craftsmanship series—its most crafted, exclusive, and luxurious skincare series to date.

With this, SK-II is changing the conversation around beauty and time, unlocking the answers to some of beauty's biggest questions— "Must time always be an adversary to skin?" "Can time be an ally to skin?"

In SK-II’s ultimate feat of craftsmanship, highest concentrated PITERA™ is unveiled as the #1 ingredient in new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream—unlocking its potential as a skincare ingredient. Crafted with a luxurious pottery finish, featuring unique and intricate gold connections, each product within SK-II’s new LXP Craftsmanship series is a one of a kind precious work of art.

Inspired by the time-honoured art of ceramic restoration—Kintsugi that precisely interconnects broken fragments with gold and lacquer for an art piece stronger, more beautiful, and valuable than what came before, SK-II applied the same level of ultimate craftsmanship to skincare.

Crafting beauty not in spite of the passage of time and experience, but because of it, SK-II's NEW LXP Craftsmanship series redefines what it means for a skin more beautiful than what came before. Skin that is strongly interconnected, set on a forward, radiant, firm, and plump trajectory. For beauty beyond plateau to last with time, over time and through time, made possible by NEW SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream.

New SK-II LXP Craftmanship series: Where Beauty meets Science and Ultimate Craft

Pushing the Boundaries of Skincare Science to Make Time An Ally

For over 40 years, SK-II has been collaborating with leading scientists and dermatologists on extensive research studies on skin and the skin transformative powers of its iconic and exclusive ingredient, PITERA™. In partnership with the world's leading scientific institutes, skin scientists and dermatologists, SK-II unveiled a new skincare breakthrough: Skin interconnection. This is inspired by the pioneering skin science, spatial biology – a novel science used in the regenerative medical field. With SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream, strengthen skin interconnection and witness beauty beyond plateau.

Like how a skilled craftsman precisely interconnects each fragment of pottery, SK-II also discovered that LXP Craftsmanship Cream works to strengthen skin interconnections. As a result, achieving continuous and compounding improvements of multiple dimensions of skin over time, leading to beauty beyond plateau.

These breakthrough findings were unveiled in top scientific conferences— International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Conference 2023, World Conference of Dermatology 2023, European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology 2023 and 13th Asian Dermatology Congress 2024 and published in top scientific journals—Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications, Journal of Dermatological Science, and International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

This revolutionary science is what powers the new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series.

Luxuriously Crafted with One of A Kind Precious Ingredients

At the heart of new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series is SK-II's most precious and treasured signature ingredient—highest1 concentrated PITERA™. This works like prized lacquer to interconnect each fragment of pottery in the art of ceramic restoration. Meticulously crafted from over 40 years of research, this is SK-II's signature PITERA™ condensed and pushed to its limits. Preserving only the most precious parts of its composition without the direct application of heat, highest1 concentrated PITERA™ unleashes ultimate potency to interconnect skin. In a first-ever feat of craftsmanship, highest1 concentrated PITERA™ is unveiled as the #1 ingredient in new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream—unlocking its potential as an ingredient. Complementing highest1 concentrated PITERA™ with a golden touch inspired by this time-honoured art, the new SK-II LXP incorporates rare Gold Silk Sericin—a precious skincare ingredient harvested from naturally produced gold silk. Our unique gold silk sericin is sourced from a special species of silkworm which took over 7 years to breed and can only be found in 1 location in the world.

Be the Craftsman Of Your Beauty

Step into the world of new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series where you can be the craftsman of your own beauty. Crafted with a luxurious pottery finish, featuring unique and intricate gold connections, each product within SK-II's new LXP Craftsmanship series —ranging from its new SK-II LXP Cream, new SK-II LXP Essence, new SK-II LXP Serum and new SK-II LXP Eye Cream—is a one of a kind precious work of art. Each skincare piece in the new SK-II LXP series is also formulated with a soothing Aloeswood-inspired fragrance containing 11 precious natural perfume oils to calm her mind as she becomes the craftsman of her own skin beauty with her new LXP skin ritual.

New SK-II LXP series will also be made available at selected SK-II counters from 1st September 2024.

SK-II NEW LXP SERIES PRODUCT FACTSHEET

1. New SK-II LXP Cream New SK-II LXP Cream draws inspiration from how craftsmen skilfully restore pieces of pottery into an art more beautiful than before. Powered by highest1 concentrated PITERA™ with 8X2 PITERA™ power as the #1 ingredient and a golden touch of Gold Silk Sericin, new SK-II LXP Cream interconnects skin at every layer3 for firm, plump skin that radiates from within for beauty beyond plateau. The new SK-II LXP Cream also features a specially crafted spatula inspired by tools used in this time-honored art for a luxurious skincare and massage experience. - 84% of consumers felt skin was more interconnected after 1 bottle4 - 86% of consumers agreed skin gets more beautiful with time after 1 bottle4 - 97% agreed that cream is rich and condensed with high nutrition 4 - 94% agreed that cream quickly melts upon spreading4

2. New SK-II LXP Essence New SK-II LXP Essence is inspired by how craftsmen carefully treats each pottery fragment, strengthening the outcome when fully restored. Powered with highest1 concentrated PITERA™ as the #1 ingredient and a golden touch of Gold Silk Sericin, New SK-II LXP Essence penetrates deeply5 to strengthen each interconnection for silky smooth, plump radiance. - 79% of consumers agreed LXP Essence strengthens skin interconnection from deep within6 - 84% of consumers agreed LXP Essence penetrates deeply into skin6 - 92% consumers agree LXP Essence feels silky smooth upon usage6 3. New SK-II LXP Serum New SK-II LXP Serum draws inspiration from craftsmen re-connecting of pottery pieces with the careful application of lacquer. Powered by highest1 concentrated PITERA™ with 8X2 PITERA Power and a golden touch of Gold Silk Sericin, new SK-II LXP Serum delivers fast, strong skin interconnections7 for firm, plump skin with inner radiance in just one application. 4. New SK-II LXP Eye Cream New SK-II LXP Eye Cream is inspired by craftsmen taking utmost care in restoring even the smallest fragments of pottery. As skin around your eye requires the most delicate care, new SK-II LXP Eye Cream is formulated with highest1 concentrated PITERA™ with 8X2 PITERA™ Power, a golden touch of Gold Silk Sericin and Chrysanthemum extract. This powerful formula enhances skin interconnections around the eyes to unleash improvements on multiple dimensions—less fine lines and wrinkles and enhanced radiance, firmness, plumpness, translucency and silky smoothness over time. - 90% consumer agreed with time, skin gets more resilient by increasing moisture to the thinnest delicate skin around eyes8 - 92% consumer agreed the eye cream increases skin moisture around eye, calming skin8 - 90% consumer agreed the eye cream increases skin moisture to the thinnest delicate skin around eyes, leading to smooth skin with enhanced interconnection8

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Tangwei, Haruka Ayase, Mei Nagano. Kaori Momoi, Zhang Zi Feng and MINA. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply3 into your skin delivering all goodness.

[1] Within SK-II [2] Based on average test result of skin measurement on NADPH (refer to Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate Hydrogen in epidermis) in a product use study conducted by P&G internal lab, among 30 females who aged 30-50, in 2012, Japan, use base formula of highest concentrated PITERA essence for 4 weeks. The NADPH level is 8X higher than base PITERA essence. [3] stratum corneum [4] *Based on consumer self-assessment data in a product use study conducted by P&G and 3rd party agency (JP Media direct), among 70 females who aged 21-54, May-June 2023, Japan, use LXP cream for 25 days. Effect varies by person. [5] stratum corneum [6] Based on consumer self-assessment data in a product use study conducted by P&G and 3rd party agency (JP Media direct), among 67 females who aged 21-54, Mar-Apr 2024, Japan, use LXP Essence for 58 days. Effect varies by person. [7] stratum corneum [8] Based on consumer self-assessment data in a product use study conducted by P&G and 3rd party agency (JP Media direct), among 60 females who aged 21-60, Jan-Mar, 2024, Japan, use LXP eye cream for 43 days. Effect varies by person.

SOURCE SK-II