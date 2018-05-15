SK life science Awards Educational Grant to J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs in Support of Neurology Residents and Epilepsy Fellows

"As a supporter of our programs, SK life science is ensuring the brightest new minds in neurology have access to immersive post-graduate education with key opinion leaders, educators and faculty in the epilepsy space," said Martin Penry, executive director of J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs. "These programs provide physicians with the latest knowledge and tools to best care for and improve the quality of life for their epilepsy patients."

SK life science's grant as principal sponsor will support multiple neurology resident epilepsy programs and an epilepsy minifellowship® for fellows in 2018, with participants engaging in lectures, group discussions and case-study workshops with leading epilepsy clinicians and researchers.

"We are thrilled to be part of the J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs' 30-year tradition of advancing physicians' knowledge of epilepsy, which affects more than three million people in the U.S.," said Marc Kamin, M.D., chief medical officer at SK life science. "SK life science is proud to offer support to young neurologists, underscoring our unwavering commitment to address the broad, unmet needs of the CNS patient population, specifically those suffering from epilepsy."

About SK life science

SK Life Science, Inc., is a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd., focused on developing and commercializing treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). Both are a part of the global conglomerate SK Group, the second largest company in Korea. SK life science is growing quickly in the U.S., with headquarters in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

SK life science has a pipeline of six products in development for the treatment of CNS disorders including epilepsy, sleep disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, among others. The company's lead product is cenobamate, an investigational compound that is being studied as a potential treatment option for patients with epilepsy.

For more information, visit SK life science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

About SK biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a part of the global conglomerate SK Group, the second largest company in Korea. SK biopharmaceuticals (global headquarters) is responsible for the development of innovative next-generation drugs within SK Group.

For more information, visit SK biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com.

