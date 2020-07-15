SK life science Expands Support for the Epilepsy Foundation to Advance Epilepsy Awareness, Research, Education and Care

PARAMUS, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., an innovative global pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced expanded support for the Epilepsy Foundation to contribute to nationwide efforts in overcoming the challenges of epilepsy. SK life science will help support the Epilepsy Foundation's flagship initiatives, including the nationwide Walk to END EPILEPSY®, and the Epilepsy Foundation's Pipeline Conference and Leadership Conference, among other events.

"For more than 50 years, the Epilepsy Foundation has been fighting on the frontlines to advocate for and support the 3.4 million people with epilepsy in the U.S.," said Sebby Borriello, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at SK life science.1 "We share the Foundation's sense of urgency and its deep commitment to addressing the needs of people with epilepsy through increasing awareness, innovation and opportunities for community connection. We are proud to serve as a partner over the coming year, helping this important organization build momentum and drive change for the epilepsy community."

SK life science is looking forward to supporting the following Epilepsy Foundation initiatives:

With more than 50 walks across the U.S., scheduled to be virtual or in-person in 2020 and 2021, the Epilepsy Foundation's Walk to END EPILEPSY events are critical for engaging the local community and helping shape a world without epilepsy. The walks raise money for seizure first aid training, specialty care, epilepsy advocacy and research, in addition to serving as a source of education for the wider community by creating overall awareness of epilepsy. SK life science is serving as one of two Nationwide Presenting Sponsors. Additional information about the walks can be found on the Epilepsy Foundation's website here. Pipeline Conference and Innovation & Action to END EPILEPSY ® Community Day: The Pipeline Conference and Community Day convene healthcare professionals, people with epilepsy and caregivers to discuss the latest research, innovations and treatment options in the pipeline, from the preclinical stage to regulatory approval, offering a chance for those affected by epilepsy to connect with one another and the Epilepsy Foundation. SK life science is excited to be a sponsor of this year's events, to be held August 27-29 . The events will be virtual and open to the public. Visit the Epilepsy Foundation's website here to learn more about the Pipeline Conference and here to learn more about the Community Day.

"We value the work that SK life science is driving to move the needle on research, treatment and awareness for the epilepsy and seizure disorder community," said Laura Thrall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. "We know that by coming together as a community we have the opportunity to have a more significant impact on the lives of people with epilepsy. We appreciate the support of SK life science in helping us advance our mission and their ongoing commitment in our fight to END EPILEPSY."

The nationwide sponsorship builds on the existing support of SK life science for local Epilepsy Foundation chapters, as well its partnership with the national Epilepsy Foundation in 2019 to offer a first-of-its-kind ride share campaign in recognition of National Epilepsy Awareness Month. The ride share program provided transportation support to the community by offering Uber vouchers to epilepsy patients and caregivers, to assist with getting to doctor's appointments and other important life events. The partnership has helped more than 2,000 people in the epilepsy community by providing more than 2,000 rides.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder and affects people of all ages. There are approximately 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States, with 150,000 new cases each year in the country.1 It is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. The seizures in epilepsy may be related to a brain injury or a family tendency, but often the cause is completely unknown. Having seizures and epilepsy can affect one's safety, relationships, work, driving and much more.1 People with epilepsy are at risk for accidents and other health complications including falling, drowning, depression and sudden unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).2,3 Despite the availability of many anti-seizure medications, at least one in three people with epilepsy are not able to control their seizures through treatment.4

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and SK Life Science, Inc.

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK life science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on early research in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK life science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

Both SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science are part of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. SK Holdings, the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Holdings is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit http://hc.sk.co.kr/en/.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to END EPILEPSY®. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $68.7 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,091 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. To learn more, visit the Epilepsy Foundation's website at epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow the Epilepsy Foundation on Facebook and Twitter.

Walk to END EPILEPSY® is a registered trademark of the Epilepsy Foundation.

