SK Life Science, Inc. Announces Publication of C035 Study Analyses in Epilepsia and Seizure

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a global leader in treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., today announced the recent publication of three peer-reviewed articles evaluating the efficacy and safety of adjunctive cenobamate in adult Asian patients with uncontrolled focal seizures. The articles are based on findings from the C035 (NCT04557085) study conducted in China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. This trial expands the clinical evidence around cenobamate across patient populations in Asia.

"These publications represent important progress in our understanding of cenobamate's clinical profile," said Sunita N. Misra, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, SK Life Science, Inc. "The findings from this study provide additional information regarding cenobamate's efficacy across seizure types and patient groups."

The published articles are available online via the links provided below.

Epilepsia

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of adjunctive cenobamate in Asian patients with focal seizures

Lee et al.

Epilepsia. 2025 Oct 27. doi: 10.1111/epi.18698. Online ahead of print.

Early response rates with adjunctive cenobamate in uncontrolled focal seizures: prospective analysis of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in a multinational Asian population

Kawai et al.

Epilepsia. 2025 Nov 13. doi: 10.1111/epi.70012. Online ahead of print.

Seizure

Efficacy of adjunctive cenobamate by focal seizure subtypes: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study in a multinational Asian population

Wu et al.

Seizure. 2025 Sep 29;133:43-51. doi: 10.1016/j.seizure.2025.09.021. Online ahead of print.

About SK Life Science, Inc. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Life Science, Inc., with headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a pioneering South Korean company in drug development and commercialization. Together, they are advancing innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology, with ten compounds currently in development. Utilizing target-based drug discovery, high-throughput organic screening/high content screening, computer-aided drug design, and combinatorial chemistry, the companies drive R&D efforts in biology/discovery, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical development. For more information, visit www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is part of SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. SK Group is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. SK companies combined have $151 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK Group is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. SK Inc., the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information about SK Inc., visit https://sk-inc.com/en/main/mainpage.aspx. For more information about SK Biopharmaceuticals, visit www.skbp.com/eng.

About XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) CV

Cenobamate is an antiseizure medication (ASM) discovered and developed by SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science. Cenobamate reduces neuronal excitability through a unique dual mechanism of action, preferentially inhibiting the persistent sodium current and enhancing GABAergic inhibition at the type A γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA A ) ion channel. The precise mechanism by which cenobamate exerts its therapeutic effect is unknown.

Cenobamate is marketed under the brand name XCOPRI® in the U.S. by SK Life Science, Inc. Additionally, XCOPRI is commercialized in Canada and Israel by SK Biopharmaceuticals' partners, Paladin Labs Inc. and Dexcel Ltd. Cenobamate is marketed as ONTOZRY® by Angelini Pharma S.p.A. in Europe, the UK, and Switzerland.

Cenobamate is also being developed for commercialization by SK Biopharmaceuticals' partners in many other countries to meet the needs of patients living with epilepsy, including Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A., Hikma MENA FZE, Ignis Therapeutics, Inc. and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. There are approximately 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States, with 150,000 new cases each year in the country.1,2 Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. The seizures in epilepsy may be related to a brain injury or a family tendency, but often the cause is completely unknown. Having seizures and epilepsy can affect one's safety, relationships, work, driving, and much more.3,4 People with epilepsy are at risk for accidents and other health complications, including falling, drowning, depression and sudden unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).3,4 Despite the availability of many antiepileptic therapies, almost 40 percent of people with epilepsy are not able to achieve seizure freedom, meaning they have epilepsy that remains uncontrolled.5

