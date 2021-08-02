SK Life Science, Inc. Launches STEPS Toward Zero Movement to Educate, Inspire and Activate the Epilepsy Community

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., an innovative global pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the launch of STEPS Toward Zero, a new movement to educate, inspire and activate the epilepsy community to reimagine their goals and have candid conversations with their doctors in their pursuit of zero seizures. Epilepsy, one of the most common neurological diseases in the world, is a chronic disorder characterized by recurrent seizures that impacts nearly 50 million people worldwide, including more than 3.4 million people in the U.S.3,4

Up to 40 percent of people with epilepsy still continue to have seizures after treatment with anti-seizure medications (ASMs).2 Many people with epilepsy may not be aware of additional steps they can take in their pursuit of zero seizures.1,5,6 The STEPS Toward Zero movement encourages people with epilepsy to utilize new resources available on STEPSTowardZero.com, including a discussion guide, telehealth tip sheet and seizure journal, to prepare for more candid conversations with their doctors.

"There are far too many people with epilepsy who continue to experience seizures, even after trying two or more therapies," said Louis Ferrari, vice president of medical affairs at SK life science. "That's why we believe it's important for people with epilepsy to have honest conversations with their healthcare providers about their history, treatment and life goals so that they can work together in their pursuit of zero seizures and a seizure-free life. We hope the STEPS Toward Zero movement inspires more discussion among members of the epilepsy community."

Four advocates living with epilepsy – former professional football player and 2021 hall of fame inductee Alan Faneca, professional golfer Kenzie O'Connell and community advocates Jared Muscat and Natalie Beavers – will share their inspiring personal stories and activate the community to join the discussion using #STEPSTowardZero. Also, Dr. Danielle Becker, medical director of epilepsy for the MetroHealth System in Cleveland, will participate in a segment on ABC's The View to discuss the impact of epilepsy and the STEPS Toward Zero movement. The segment will air on ABC on Tuesday, August 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

Additionally, as a part of the STEPS Toward Zero movement, SK life science is inviting the epilepsy community to join the conversation and share what zero seizures means to them by using #STEPSTowardZero on social media. For every response, SK life science will donate $1 to the Epilepsy Foundation, up to $15,000.

"We are honored and grateful for the ongoing support we receive from our corporate partner SK life science," said Geoff DeLizzio, Chief Development Officer at Epilepsy Foundation. "SK life science's STEPS Toward Zero movement provides another platform to put the brains and stories of people with epilepsy at the center of conversations in order to facilitate education and connections and inspire others in the epilepsy community."

For more information on the STEPS Toward Zero movement and how to get involved, visit www.STEPSTowardZero.com.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. There are approximately 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States, with 150,000 news cases each year in the country.7,8 Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. The seizures in epilepsy may be related to a brain injury or a family tendency, but often the cause is completely unknown. Having seizures and epilepsy can affect one's safety, relationships, work, ability to drive, and much more.9,10 People with epilepsy are at risk for accidents and other health complications, including falling, drowning, depression and sudden unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).9,10 Despite the availability of many antiepileptic therapies, almost 40 percent of people with epilepsy are not able to achieve seizure freedom, meaning they have epilepsy that remains uncontrolled.11

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and SK Life Science, Inc.

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK life science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on the discovery of new treatments in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK life science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

Both SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science are part of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. SK Inc., the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit http://hc.sk.co.kr/en/.

