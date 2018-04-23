SK life science presents data on the investigational antiepileptic drug, cenobamate, at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting 2018

Gregory Krauss, M.D., professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University and a principal investigator in the cenobamate clinical study, will present data from this study at today's platform presentation.

"The results with cenobamate demonstrated a decrease in overall median seizure frequencies compared to placebo at all doses studied," Dr. Krauss said. "Additionally, those treated with 200mg and 400mg of cenobamate had a greater than 50 percent reduction in seizures (55 to 91 percent) for the various focal seizure types. Overall, the most common adverse events were somnolence and dizziness."

The presentation will take place during the Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG) session (S19) at 4:18 p.m. Abstracts can be viewed on the AAN meeting website.

Later in the week, three posters will provide additional information about cenobamate including its mechanism of action, pharmacokinetic profile and effect on photoparoxysmal response in epilepsy photosensitive patients. The posters will be presented during Poster Session P5 on April 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Poster #278: Mechanism of Action of Cenobamate: Preferential Inhibition of the Persistent Sodium Current – Dr. Michiko Nakamura

Poster #279: Cenobamate (YKP3089) in Photosensitive Patients: Proof of Principle – Dr. Dorothée Kasteleijn-Nolst Trenité

Poster #280: Pharmacokinetics of Cenobamate (YKP3089): Results from Single and Multiple Oral Rising-Dose Studies in Healthy Subjects – Dr. Laurent Vernillet

"SK life science is committed to exploring advances for people living with CNS disorders whose clinical needs are not met, focusing first in epilepsy. The studies presented during AAN speak to SK life science's focus on meeting developmental, clinical milestones for the investigational epilepsy treatment cenobamate," said Marc Kamin, M.D., chief medical officer at SK life science.

SK Life Science, Inc., is a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd., focused on developing and bringing treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) to market. Both are a part of the global conglomerate SK Group, the second largest company in Korea. SK life science is growing quickly in the U.S., with headquarters in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

SK life science has a pipeline of six products in development for the treatment of CNS disorders including epilepsy, sleep disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, among others. The company's lead product is cenobamate, an investigational compound that is being studied as a potential treatment option for patients with epilepsy.

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a part of the global conglomerate SK Group, the second largest company in Korea. SK biopharmaceuticals (global headquarters) is responsible for the development of innovative next-generation drugs within SK Group.

