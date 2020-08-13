SK Medical Management Expands its Portfolio to Maryland with the Addition of Two New Properties

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Medical Management – a full-service property management firm aimed at delivering outstanding management services for healthcare properties throughout the United States – has added two new properties to its portfolio, The Medical Pavilion at National Harbor in Oxon Hill and The Medical Pavilion at White Oak in Silver Spring, both in Maryland, marking the company's first presence in the state.

The Medical Pavilion at National Harbor is a five-story, nearly 93,000-square-foot medical office building located in the highly coveted National Harbor District. The Pavilion will include an ambulatory surgery center operated by Adventist HealthCare, a specialty center operated by the University of Maryland Medical School and a large orthopedic practice, in addition to other specialty practices.

The Medical Pavilion at White Oak is a seven-story, over 168,000-square-foot medical office building located on the new $400 million hospital campus of Adventist HealthCare. The medical office building is conveniently connected to the hospital. The Pavilion will receive over 50% of its occupancy from Adventist HealthCare and the remainder of the building will include private practice oncology services, orthopedics and women's health.

"Silver Spring and Oxon Hill are strong, dynamic and growing areas, making both ideal locations for SK Medical Management to establish itself in the Maryland market while supporting Adventist HealthCare's operations and strategic growth initiatives," said David Hales, executive vice president, Asset and Property Management, SK Medical.

In 2019, two of the nation's most prestigious real estate firms, KIRCO Management Services and Seavest Healthcare Properties, partnered to form SK Medical Management.

Using the companies' combined 65 years of knowledge, leadership and experience to address the specific needs of physicians and healthcare systems, the SK Medical Management Team works diligently for its owned and managed properties to control costs, promote efficient operations and maximize occupancy. The company is also committed to delivering exceptional service, which includes a meticulous focus on regulatory compliance.

About SK Medical Management

SK Medical Management (www.skmedicalmanagement.com) currently serves nine healthcare systems in Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, including: Adventist HealthCare; Allegheny Health Network; Ascension; Beaumont Health; Care New England; Emerus; Henry Ford Health System; Penn Medicine; and University of Maryland Medical System.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and facility management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 13 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

