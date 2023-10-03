SK On Named to Fortune's 2023 "Change the World" List

The list honored SK as one of the "American electrifiers," working to usher in a new era of electric transportation

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK On, a leading electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, was recently named to Fortune's 2023 "Change the World" list for its role in supporting America's move to electric vehicles, an important step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing global climate change.

Continue Reading
The SK Battery America site in Commerce, Ga., is part of SK On’s growing base of global facilities to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.
SK On was recognized as part of a handful of companies dubbed the "American electrifiers," a group of businesses in the transportation industry helping make EVs more practical and affordable. SK On, the only EV battery maker included in the group, was cited for bringing manufacturing to the U.S., building a domestic supply chain of EV battery cells.

SK On has six EV battery plants either operational or under construction in the U.S., across Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. These include:

  • SK Battery America: A U.S. subsidiary of SK On has two EV battery plants completed and running in Commerce, Ga.

  • BlueOval SK: A joint venture between Ford and SK On is building plants in Glendale, Ky. and Stanton, Tenn., to manufacture batteries for future Ford and Lincoln EVs.

  • SK On / Hyundai Motor Group: The companies announced plans in April to set up a joint venture in Bartow County, Ga., to make batteries for future Hyundai and Kia EVs.

By 2026, across all plants, SK On and its partners will have more than 180 GWh of annual capacity – enough battery cells to power about 1.5 million new EVs a year.

The Fortune "Change the World" list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. The criteria assessed includes a company's measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation.

Read SK On's write up on the Fortune "Change the World" list here.

The complete list of companies can be found at https://fortune.com/ranking/change-the-world/2023/.

About SK

SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global industry leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

SK companies combined have $151 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK companies are investing billions of dollars in expanding their U.S. presence with business operations or partnerships in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging technology, hydrogen energy and fuel cells, pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, and semiconductors. SK Group is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.

For more information, visit sk.com.

