SK Signet Adds NACS Capabilities to its EV Charger Line-up

News provided by

SK Signet

15 Jun, 2023, 12:58 ET

Company will continue to offer other widely used standards for fast, flexible charging solutions

MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Signet, a leading global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced today that it is adding North American Charging Standard (NACS) connection capabilities to the product design of its ultra-fast chargers. SK Signet has started development of chargers that meet NACS standards and expects to release a compliant product in 2023.

Attendees get an up-close look at an ultra-fast EV charger at the June opening of an SK Signet manufacturing plant in Plano, Texas. At full capacity, the facility will be able to produce more than 10,000 ultra-fast EV chargers a year.
SK Signet is a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and a leader in fast and ultra-fast charging, boasting the first UL-certified ultra-fast charger (350 kW) in the U.S. Earlier this month, the company opened its first U.S. manufacturing center in Plano, Texas, with the capacity to make more than 10,000 ultra-fast chargers a year.

SK Signet will continue to provide customers with the option of other widely used standards for EV charger connections, including the Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO and Megawatt Charging System (MCS) standards. SK Signet charging solutions support more than 40 EV models offered in North America.

EV owners with vehicles designed for NACS, previously known as the Tesla charging connector, already are using SK Signet chargers by adding adapters to existing connectors. The new option of NACS connections on SK Signet chargers will enhance accessibility for these EV owners.

"Americans are moving to EVs in record numbers, but the market is still evolving to create a seamless charging experience for EV owners," said SK Signet CEO Jung Ho Shin. "SK Signet is committed to providing flexible charging solutions that make it easier and faster for EV owners to recharge their vehicles regardless of the model they choose to drive."

SK Signet supplies its chargers to a broad range of customers, including charge point operators, companies with large EV fleets, and traditional gas stations and convenience stores adding EV charging to their offerings.

The option for NACS, CCS, CHAdeMO and MCS connectors will be offered to customers on SK Signet's full line-up of chargers made at the Texas plant. SK Signet has started pilot production of its 350 kW charger at the Texas facility. Later this year, SK Signet will also start production of the V2 charger with a maximum output of 400 kW hours – enough power to charge an EV up to 80% in less than 15 minutes.

SK Signet's existing ultra-fast chargers typically have two connectors attached to one charger, both of which are either CCS (Combined Charging System) or one CCS while the other CHAdeMO. In future models, NACS couplers can also be installed upon customer request. With this implementation, a single charger will be able to simultaneously charge EVs using NACS and CCS standards, enabling a more efficient operation of charging stations. 

"SK Signet is working closely with our customers and other business partners to develop new solutions that meet the wide range of needs for EV owners in the U.S." said Seung-June Oh, President of SK Signet America. "SK Signet will continue to expand charging options for EVs, including those with NACS standards, to support the build-out of a robust U.S. charging network."

SK Signet is based in South Korea with U.S. headquarters in McLean, Virginia. SK Signet joined the SK family of companies through an acquisition by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group, in April 2021.

About SK

SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

SK companies combined have $139 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK companies are investing billions of dollars in expanding their U.S. presence with business operations or partnerships in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging technology, hydrogen energy and fuel cells, pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, and semiconductors.

For more information on SK Group, visit sk.com. For more information on SK Signet, visit sksignet.us.

SOURCE SK Signet

