SK Telecom Expands 'X Caliber' Veterinary Diagnosis Assistant to Three Major Southeast Asian Markets

- SK Telecom signs agreements in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to supply 'X Caliber', its AI-based veterinary diagnosis service, as demand for pet care grows

SEOUL, South Korea , July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM, "SKT") announced today that it has signed agreements to supply its artificial intelligence (AI)-based veterinary diagnosis assistant, 'X Caliber', to three major Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The signing ceremony was held at Federation of Asian Small Animal Veterinarian Association (FASAVA) Congress 2024, one of the biggest veterinary events in Asia Pacific region. This year, the event was hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives including Jang Dong-il, X Caliber Global Team Lead of SKT, and Dr. Liu Chang Haur, Managing Director of My Vet Care.

As a part of the agreement, SKT will supply X Caliber to My Vet Care, Malaysia's leading distributor of pet supplements and healthcare solutions. The two companies plan to introduce the service to veterinary clinics across Malaysia and begin commercial service in the third quarter of this year.

Dr. Goh Lai Har, President of FASAVA Congress 2024 stated, "In the rapidly growing Malaysian pet market, X Caliber will serve as another catalyst for growth." She also emphasized "Malaysian veterinarians will strive to promote the spread of X Caliber for efficient pet diagnostics."

X Caliber is now available at Happy Pet Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, starting this month. Happy Pet is a full-service veterinary hospital offering a comprehensive array of pet care services, including a pet park, pet taxi and a pet shop.

In Vietnam, SKT has partnered with Vet Sky Holdings, a prominent provider of pet diagnostic equipment, solutions and veterinary hospital chains. Starting this month, the SKY Animal Medical Center in Ho Chi Minh City will introduce X Caliber to enhance the diagnosis of pet diseases.

The pet market in Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid growth. Market research firm GlobalPETS estimated the market size at USD 3.3 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent over the past five years.

"SKT's AI capabilities in the Southeast Asian pet market are set to enhance and innovate the pet care environment through these successful agreements," said Ha Min-yong, Chief Development Officer of SKT. "We are committed to leading the global promotion of South Korea's AI technology through transformative initiatives across diverse industries."

