Ska Brewing Forecasts IPA Style Trend with Checkered Future IPA

DURANGO, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old school hops meet modern varieties and techniques in a new age IPA that Ska Brewing just debuted in cans. Checkered Future IPA is here.

Long a house of IPA experimentation and the home to Colorado classic IPA Modus Hoperandi , Ska has released three hazy offerings in the past few years: Hazy IPA, Double Hazy IPA, and Tropical Hazy IPA. Now, Checkered Future bridges the gap from Modus to haze with this fresh West Coast-inspired IPA style that beer writer Joshua Bernstein says is trending .

"Checkered Future employs a blend of everything we've learned and the hops we've experimented with over these last few years of IPA recipe development," says Ska Brewing Co-Founder Dave Thibodeau. "We chose very specific hop varieties for their myriad of hop aroma compounds that showcase particularly well with these newer hopping techniques, which has allowed us to create a relatively clear IPA with bright, juicy tropical fruit aromas yet with a bit of the classic West Coast-style, citrusy, piney perceived bitterness we've been missing in the hazy era."

If the checkered past is a compilation of the bright with the dark, then Checkered Future is Ska's answer to uncertain times: moving forward with innovation and acceptance that what's to come is unwritten. "We haven't named a beer beyond stylistic designation in several years, but this new IPA called for a name with a story," says Ska's Sales & Marketing Director Kristen Muraro.

Find Checkered Future where you buy Ska Brewing beers, for the foreseeable future. This IPA joins Ska's year round lineup of cans, and will be available across all of Ska's markets.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com .

