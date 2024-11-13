SKA Robotics to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKA Robotics, a leading provider of high-end robotics engineering, is excited to announce its participation in this year's Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day, a premier event attracting thousands of industry professionals, tech enthusiasts, and the general public.

Known for tackling complex projects for renowned clients like Google, Siemens Energy, Caterpillar, and numerous small-to-medium robotics companies all over the United States, SKA Robotics will be showcasing several demonstrations of its latest technology. SKA's team of expert engineers will be on hand to answer in-depth questions and engage with businesses on solutions for their most pressing technical challenges.

"Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day is a fantastic platform for us to connect with the broader robotics community and showcase the kinds of innovative solutions for which we're known," said Spencer Krause, President and CEO of SKA Robotics. "From construction sites and power plants to the operating room, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with the latest robotics technology. Our team is looking forward to sharing some of these innovations directly with the community, and we're excited to help businesses envision how they can leverage technology to accelerate growth."

SKA Robotics has established itself as a pioneer in the field of robotics engineering, providing end-to-end solutions for difficult and highly specialized projects across a range of industries. With a strong track record of delivering results for some of the world's most demanding sectors, SKA Robotics has been a key contributor to the success of Pittsburgh's emerging robotics sector.

Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day draws an annual crowd of more than 4,000 technology and business leaders, allowing them to interact with the latest advancements in robotics. Attendees will experience hands-on demonstrations and can speak directly with SKA's team about cutting-edge technology, engineering challenges, and experiences from the field.

"Robotics Discovery Day is a celebration of Pittsburgh's dynamic robotics and AI community and a testament to the city's innovative spirit," said Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network. "We are thrilled to have SKA Robotics exhibiting this year. Great companies like theirs are exactly what makes Pittsburgh a powerhouse in the field of robotics."

Join us at the Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day at the David Lawrence Convention Center on November 20th to learn more about SKA Robotics' work and see live demonstrations of technology designed to address today's most difficult engineering problems. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in the intersection of robotics, industry, and cutting-edge technology.

About SKA Robotics

Founded in 2015 by President & CEO Spencer Krause, SKA Robotics is a lean, fast-moving, and solution-oriented field robotics engineering firm. SKA specializes in augmenting a company's existing capabilities to help them overcome complex robotics engineering challenges.

For more information, visit skarobotics.com or contact [email protected].

