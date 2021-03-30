SKAEL announces momentum led by 700% growth in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAEL , the San Francisco-based technology company offering the leading hyperautomation platform for creating and deploying Digital Employees, announced today that it has recorded a 700% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020 compared to 2019. The company also has increased the number of paying customers by 500% and the number of employees has risen from 10 to nearly 40 in the same time period.

"I continue to be impressed at the pace of customer adoption of our Digital Employees," said SKAEL Founder and CEO, Baba Nadimpalli. "We're seeing an increase in new customers migrating from Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendors as well as companies utilizing automation for the first time. It's clear the market is embracing the ease of deployment and user-centric approach our Digital Workforce platform offers."

"Digital Employees are able to automatically learn, so the more they understand the process in the background the faster the technology starts to learn & anticipate what's going to happen next," said SKAEL customer Beto Juarez, CIO at the San Diego Housing Commission. "We use Digital Employees to quickly handle what would take one of our staff 45-60 minutes, everything from verifying someone qualifies for assistance to ensuring the right documents are uploaded."

SKAEL also shares the addition of Abbas Mahyari as Vice President of Engineering to its leadership team. Mahyari has over 20 years of experience developing innovative technology products at leading companies including Citrix, Limelight Networks, and most recently Mesmer, where he was Director of Engineering. Previously the company also announced the appointment of Matt Cooley as President and COO.

About SKAEL

SKAEL's mission is to deliver better user - centric outcomes through intelligent cognitive automation, empowering a synergistic human digital workforce. SKAEL's Digital Employee technology maps to any organization's existing processes, onboarding and completing tasks in minutes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by leading firms including Bonfire Ventures, Daher Capital, Backend Capital, RIDE Ventures, StratMinds VC and Buffalo Ventures.

To learn more about SKAEL, please visit www.skael.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SKAEL

Related Links

https://www.skael.com

