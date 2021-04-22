SKAEL Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

Dr. Nehoran will be heading the efforts to harness the power of the latest AI technologies to deliver state-of-the-art user-centric solutions to SKAEL's customers. Van Vloten will be responsible for building an innovative, inclusive, and collaborative culture to drive SKAEL in this phase of hypergrowth.

"I am humbled and thrilled that we could attract these two incredible leaders to SKAEL" said Nadimpalli. "Continuing to push the barrier of what a proactive human-digital workforce should look like, while enabling sustainably strong work satisfaction by removal of the repetitive overload is fundamental to SKAEL. I couldn't be happier to have Dr. Nehoran join us to lead our current AI/ML capabilities and help us accelerate our vision of the future. Our worldwide team of SKAELers need to be engaged, motivated and charging quickly towards a shared goal of building the future of work accessible to every business user. Caroline's background in strong team dynamics across geographies, languages and companies speaks for itself and I'm excited to see her laying the foundations of what will resonate with existing and new human employees."

Drawing on a quarter-century-long career that combines industry leadership positions at leading companies such as Intel, Yahoo! and CSR/Qualcomm with the academic world, Dr. Nehoran brings a wealth of experience in putting ultramodern technologies to work. She specializes in advanced analytics and AI/ML. Dr. Nehoran joins SKAEL from the University of the Pacific, where she headed advanced analytics projects and serves as a Professor of Practice for the MS in Data Science program.

Van Vloten has over 25 years of global Human Resources leadership experience. She has an outstanding track record in the corporate world as a global HR executive and as an independent consultant. Most recently she was running her own consulting business, OQ Consulting, and prior to that was Vice President Human Resources for NTT Communications Cloud Infrastructure Services.

About SKAEL

SKAEL's mission is to deliver better user-centric outcomes through intelligent cognitive automation, empowering a synergistic human digital workforce. The company's unique Digital Employee technology maps to any organization's existing processes, onboarding and completing tasks in minutes. The company has been headquartered in San Francisco since its founding in 2016 and is backed by leading firms including Bonfire Ventures, Daher Capital, Backend Capital, RIDE Ventures, StratMinds VC and Buffalo Ventures.

To learn more about SKAEL, please visit www.skael.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SKAEL

Related Links

https://www.skael.com

