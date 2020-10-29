SKAEL receives $4.1 Million in Seed funding round to fuel next generation hyperautomation technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAEL , the San Francisco-based technology company offering the leading automation platform for creating and deploying digital employees, announced today that it has secured $4.1 million in a Seed funding round. Firms including Bonfire Ventures, Daher Capital, Backend Capital, RIDE Ventures, StratMinds VC, Buffalo Ventures and others participated in this round.

"In a very short timeline SKAEL has built a technology platform that enables our customers to help their people work smarter by automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks," said Nadimpalli. "The hyperautomation segment is ripe for disruption as current Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions are good for businesses that solely rely on applications talking to applications. We're confident our Digital Workforce platform offers a far more user-centric approach to automation."

Hyperautomation is one of the top current strategic technology trends, according to analyst firm Gartner. SKAEL's vision is to help people work smarter by intelligently combining human and digital employees to build a more efficient and happier workforce. Established in 2016, the company has 26 employees and has several high profile customers and partners, including government agencies such as the San Diego Housing Commission.

"CEO Baba Nadimpalli has marshalled a very strong team that has great chemistry and has deep, relevant experience," said Jim Andelman, Managing Director at Bonfire Ventures. "SKAEL has a clearly differentiated approach to solving a very large problem using "digital employees" to execute mission critical processes across a variety of domains. SKAEL is ushering in the next phase of enterprise digital and automation and we're incredibly excited and grateful to join them on this journey."

The firm also recently announced the addition of Matt Cooley, the former Salesforce, Citrix and New Relic go-to-market executive as SKAEL President and COO, and has recently launched a new website where potential customers can sign up to trial 'plug-and-play' digital employees that easily automate common sets of tasks in Finance, Sales Support and Operations.

SKAEL's mission is to deliver better user - centric outcomes through intelligent cognitive automation, empowering a synergistic human digital workforce. The company's unique Digital Employee technology maps to any organization's existing processes, onboarding and completing tasks in minutes.The company has been headquartered in San Francisco since its founding in 2017.

