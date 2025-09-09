Skagit Plumbing rebrands to reflect focus on community and reliability

From a single van and borrowed tools to a trusted local home service leader, the company enters its next chapter with plans to give back

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skagit Plumbing, a trusted residential and commercial plumbing company serving Skagit County since 2014, has announced a complete rebrand that highlights its dedication to the community it calls home. The company unveiled its new look at a launch party Sept. 5 with employees, family members and local supporters.

Skagit Plumbing, owned by Mark Sommers, unveiled its new community-centric brand during a special launch event held September 5.

Owner Mark Sommers built the business from the ground up, starting with one van, a few tools and a dream of creating career opportunities for his family. Over the years, he has worked to make Skagit Plumbing a reliable service provider that, above all else, serves the county he loves.

The rebrand introduces a fresh, Skagit County-focused look and the tagline "Staked in Community. Built on Trust," a phrase that will anchor future messaging to show the company is firmly rooted in its community and dedicated to providing quality service. As a critical element of that mission, Skagit Plumbing recently launched a quarterly Community Giveback Program that donates $1,750 to local nonprofits chosen through public voting. Sommers said the new brand gives the company a stronger foundation to expand efforts like the giveback program, train new plumbers and increase its support for other local initiatives that benefit residents.

"I know what it means to need a helping hand," Sommers said. "That is why giving back will always be central to what we do. My goal has never been yachts or chasing more for myself. It has been to build something lasting that supports my family, creates professional futures for our team and strengthens the community we serve."

Sommers said the decision to keep the Skagit name is reflective of his deep connection to the county. Since arriving in Washington, he realized that Skagit County is where he belongs and where his business can have the greatest impact. He said the rebrand comes at the perfect time, strengthening both the internal operations of the company and its outward presence in the community.

"Looking ahead, I'm most interested in seeing how this rebrand connects with people," Sommers said. "It is more than a new look. It is a chance to start conversations about who we are, what we stand for and how we can keep serving the community in meaningful ways."

For more information about Skagit Plumbing, visit https://skagitplumbing.com or call (360) 854-8535.

About Skagit Plumbing

Founded in 2014, Skagit Plumbing provides high quality plumbing services to homeowners and businesses across Skagit County. Locally owned and operated, the company is dedicated to reliable workmanship, professional training and active community involvement. Skagit Plumbing offers a two-year warranty on all work and remains committed to creating lasting careers for future generations. For more information, visit https://skagitplumbing.com or call (360) 854-8535.

