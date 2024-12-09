Skai and NIQ Announce Global Alliance to Advance Retail Media with Digital Shelf Intelligence and Omnichannel Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai, the leading omnichannel advertising platform specializing in commerce media, and NIQ, the world's leading consumer intelligence and omnichannel analytics company, today announced a strategic alliance designed to enhance retail media performance with cutting-edge digital shelf intelligence and omnichannel measurement capabilities.

The alliance launches with the inclusion of NIQ's Digital Shelf insights—including data on product content, inventory, pricing, promotions, and more—into Skai's platform. This collaboration enables marketers to make real-time, data-driven optimizations to maximize profitability, incremental sales, and market share across retail media networks globally.

"This collaboration unlocks capabilities we haven't had access to before via any of our partners," said Harriet Dykes, Retail Media Director at Dentsu. "With metrics like total share of search, competitors' paid and organic share, and out-of-stock data directly accessible in Skai, we can set up automated, keyword-level actions for retailers across Epsilon and Criteo. This enables us to allocate budgets with precision and adapt in real time to outmaneuver competitors, marking a significant step forward in optimizing retail media performance for our clients."

Key benefits of the alliance today include:

Boost ROAS with prioritized keywords: Focus on keywords with low organic rankings and share of voice (SOV) for greater efficiency in paid media.

Focus on keywords with low organic rankings and share of voice (SOV) for greater efficiency in paid media. Outperform competitors in real-time: Adapt bids and strategies based on competitors' paid and organic activity.

Adapt bids and strategies based on competitors' paid and organic activity. Maximize campaign conversions: Leverage product quality insights to optimize content and drive results.

Leverage product quality insights to optimize content and drive results. Run inventory-aware campaigns: Dynamically adjust campaigns based on product availability and competitor stock levels.

Looking ahead, NIQ and Skai plan to expand their collaboration, utilizing NIQ's Point of Sales data to measure incrementality and exploring synergies between Skai Decision Pro's forecasting capabilities and NIQ's Media Mix Modeling solutions. These advancements aim to provide brands with a unified view of their media investments, enabling smarter strategies across the entire omnichannel commerce landscape.

"Brands and agencies now have the tools they need to capitalize on retail media opportunities while staying agile in the face of market dynamics," said Andrew Criezis, President of NIQ. "This alliance offers a comprehensive approach to optimizing retail media investments with real-time, actionable data."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NIQ to deliver unmatched digital shelf intelligence within the Skai platform," said Gil Sadeh, President of Skai. "This collaboration is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing even greater value and innovation to our clients in the months ahead."

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across commerce media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as HP, DoorDash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

Visit skai.io for more information.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

Media Contact:

5WPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Skai