Skai Appoints Sales Leader Matthew Vignieri to Chief Revenue Officer

Skai

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

The appointment elevates a long-tenured, exceptional sales leader to drive the organization's platform evolution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai, a leading omnichannel marketing platform, today announced that Matthew Vignieri has been named the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Vignieri will oversee the global revenue organization, including sales, client success, revenue operations, expert services and solutions consulting to drive the company's go-to-market strategy worldwide. As a key member of Skai's executive leadership team, Vignieri will also contribute to the company's strategic direction.

Over his 10-year tenure at Skai, Vignieri has held numerous sales positions, including Managing Director roles of both the AMER and of EMEA regions, and most recently, Managing Director of Global Sales. Previously he led the strategic account team for Oracle Corporation, selling SaaS solutions to the world's leading brands, and supported sales for industry leaders like Sun Microsystems and Intel. Vignieri's personal sales philosophy, focused keenly on helping customers achieve their business and revenue goals, has driven his success in the enterprise software sector.

Vignieri's appointment follows Skai's recent launch of its omnichannel platform, a significant milestone in the company's history. A platform approach to walled garden advertising is unique in an industry built on siloed point solutions, delivering efficiencies of scale and AI-supported advancements to both practitioners and executives. "The performance marketing industry is changing rapidly, and we're evolving to best support it. Our omnichannel solutions are exactly what the market needs today in order to thrive in building authentic consumer relationships," Vignieri said. "I'm thrilled to lead our revenue organization at a time when we have so much to offer. We're ready to empower clients to achieve their omnichannel goals."

"Matt has long demonstrated exceptional dedication to our team, our clients, and our future," said Yoav Izhar-Prato, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Skai. "His experience and success also span every client vertical and marketing channel that we support, a winning combination that motivates all who work with and for him. Matt embodies our core values of innovation, passion, integrity, and humility, and is the ideal CRO for Skai's next chapter. "

About Skai
Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more.

For over 15 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

