Skai Awarded "Best AI-based Solution for Advertising" in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading omnichannel marketing platform, announced today that it has won "Best AI-based Solution for Advertising" in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards. The award was presented by Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that researches, analyzes, and highlights the leaders and innovators in the world's most competitive technology sectors. The award acknowledges Skai's support of the entire marketing lifecycle through three unique AI capabilities: marketing planning and omnichannel activation, marketing measurement, and marketing intelligence.

For more than 15 years, Skai's AI-powered advertising planning and activation solutions have helped brands grow market share and maximize every consumer touchpoint across online marketplaces, retailers, search engines, app stores, and social media. As digital advertising evolves, Skai continually invests in AI-powered capabilities. Recent innovations include a search-term analysis tool, a revolutionary budget forecasting engine, and creative intelligence assessment. Foreseeing changes in consumer data privacy regulations that would limit the utility of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers, Skai also recently developed an incrementality testing tool that uses AI to measure the real-world effectiveness of any marketing campaign, tactic, or channel.

Skai's 2021 acquisition of Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics and consumer insights, strengthened Skai's marketing intelligence offering. Today, the technology uses patented natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to collect, connect, and classify (at 90% accuracy) billions of unstructured data points. From this data lake, unique and holistic market, competitive, and consumer insights can be extracted and applied to optimizing advertising campaigns, strategy and planning.

"We are honored to be recognized for Skai's achievements leveraging AI to infuse marketer workflows with agility and automation, all while guiding smarter decisions," said Guy Cohen, chief product officer at Skai. "We're focused on creating connectivity, in both data and actions, between all walled garden or performance media channels, so brands and agencies can invest with greater visibility and higher efficacy during this time of change. At the same time, we are removing the manual burden from these efforts with AI-driven technologies."

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognizes the innovation, hard work, and success of individuals, companies, and organizations involved in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Natural Language Processing, and many more. This year's program attracted almost 3000 nominations from 18 countries throughout the world.

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and workflows across all walled garden media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more. For over 15 years Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. Visit .skai.io for more information.

About AI Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics, and more. For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

SOURCE Skai