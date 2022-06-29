Skai Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ in The U.S., Israel, and the UK

One hundred percent of employees state they are made to feel welcome at Skai, and 99% of employees report being treated as a valued member regardless of their position

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading omnichannel marketing platform, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States, Israel, and the United Kingdom. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Skai. In the U.S., 97% of employees reported Skai being a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Skai was deemed a great place to work by 96% of employees in Israel and 93% of employees in the United Kingdom.

"We are honored to obtain Great Place to Work-Certified status, which is a testament to our incredible employees and values-led organization that prioritizes humility, innovation, passion, and integrity," said Shirley Grill-Rachman, Chief Operating Officer at Skai. "We believe people need to be supported professionally, emotionally, and physically to thrive at work. We're proud to have created an environment where employees feel empowered to communicate openly, stretch beyond their comfort zones, take risks they can learn from, and share their unique perspectives and experiences."

According to the survey results, 99% of employees believe they are given the resources and equipment to do their job. Additionally, 99% of employees believe they can take time off from work when necessary. The same percentage of employees also believe people at Skai are willing to give extra to get the job done.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Skai is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

In the crowded, fast-moving world of adtech, integrity can be considered a nice-to-have. At Skai, it is a core tenet, affecting the choices Skai makes in partnerships, sales, and marketing. Skai is medium-sized and privately held, while supporting $7 billion in advertising spend managed by the company's platform annually for many of the world's largest brands. As a result, the organization toes the line between startup culture and that of a more established company, with a 15-year-old heritage and support for a variety of professional needs.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

