Skai Named 'Best AI-Based Solution for Advertising' by 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading omnichannel advertising platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the "Best AI-Based Solution for Advertising" award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. This honor highlights Skai's innovative AI Dayparting feature and was bestowed by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

With retail media growing faster than almost any other type of ad spend, according to eMarketer, it's been incumbent on advertisers to maximize their budgets on this channel. One way has been by taking full advantage of Amazon Marketing Stream, a push-based messaging system that delivers hourly Amazon Ads campaign metrics and information on campaign changes through an API.

To enable these advertisers to get in front of their relevant audiences when they're most likely to make a purchase, Skai developed AI Dayparting, a unique capability for intraday bid modification that:

Visualizes Amazon Marketing Stream signals in an easy-to-analyze way.

Surfaces AI-generated recommendations for the ideal times to increase and decrease bids so advertisers can direct their budgets to the best converting times throughout the day.

Allows recommendations to be automatically implemented without any manual intervention.

With Skai's AI Dayparting, advertisers are confidently able to put their money behind ads that run during peak shopping times while minimizing effort and media waste. For example, when beauty-tech incubator Future Beauty Labs (FBL) needed to promote three premium cosmetics brands in the US during a highly competitive sales season from February to April 2023, the company and its agency partner leveraged AI Dayparting in Skai's platform to shift from manual dayparting strategies to a streamlined, AI-powered approach that utilized hourly Amazon Marketing Stream insights. The results were significant time savings and enhanced performance, including 34% to 61% ROAS across FBL's brands.

"We're thrilled to receive this award from AI Breakthrough. Skai's AI Dayparting truly is a breakthrough in the marketplace because other solutions, at best, simply visualize Amazon Marketing Stream signals — they do not provide recommendations from which advertisers can take action," said Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Skai. "We've made it easier for our clients to receive actionable insights, saving them time while maximizing their conversions."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"The optimization provided by AI Dayparting is significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of campaigns for advertisers working with Skai," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Skai's tool delivers actual recommendations from which advertisers can take action. It enriches Amazon Ads campaigns with a data-driven strategy, precise control, robust performance insights, and improved ROI – all powered by AI. Congratulations to Skai on winning our 'Best AI-based Solution for Advertising' award!"

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across walled garden media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as Reckitt, Doordash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

Visit skai.io for more information.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

