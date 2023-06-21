Skai Named "Best AI-based Solution for Advertising" in 6th Annual Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading omnichannel marketing platform, today announced that it is the recipient of the "Best AI-based Solution for Advertising" award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Since 2006 Skai has leveraged proprietary AI technologies to enable team productivity and drive unbeatable performance for marketers. This includes features such as Search Term Analysis which uncovers wasted spend on low-performing keywords in an instant and Budget Navigator, a predictive forecasting engine that identifies investment opportunities and guides budget allocation across digital channels. With advancements in Generative AI, Skai also leads the way in leveraging the most innovative technologies around for practical use with updates to its Intent Driven Messaging feature which integrates with OpenAI to serve up Generative AI based headlines.

Guy Cohen, chief product officer at Skai said "We're delighted to have our AI capabilities recognized by the industry at a time when there are record levels of excitement around it. AI isn't just in our name, it is in our DNA—and this award is testament to the team's relentless dedication to delivering industry-leading, privacy-safe solutions for our clients. We look forward to pushing boundaries in the world of advertising over the next 12 months."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Skai's AI-powered omnichannel platform once again stood out among the entries, securing its second consecutive win in the Best AI-based Solution for Advertising category," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "It is testament to Skai's continued dedication to innovation and its ability to address the evolving challenges of advertising on platforms like Google, Meta and Amazon. The judges were impressed by the practical ways in which Skai is using AI to help automate tasks, optimize landing pages, identify product trends and drive superior performance."

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snapchat, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Apple Search Ads, and more.

For over 16 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

