Skai Named 'Best Overall AdTech Solution' in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai, the leading omnichannel advertising platform specializing in walled garden media, proudly announces that it has been named the winner of the "Best Overall AdTech Solution" award in the seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This award highlights Skai's innovative Creative Center and was presented by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing and advertising technology industry.

Creative assets are the lifeblood of any marketing campaign. In an era of omnichannel creative personalization, understanding creative performance trends across publishers and channels is crucial for optimizing or repurposing assets. However, marketers often face challenges due to siloed teams and the time-consuming, resource-intensive process of manually organizing creative reports.

Creative Center, a hub within the Skai platform, is uniquely designed to address these challenges, providing marketers with big-picture insights while also increasing the efficiency, effectiveness, and performance of active campaigns. Key features include:

Creative Consolidation: Centralizes ad creatives scattered across multiple publishers allowing marketers to easily monitor and compare performance insights and test different versions to determine the most effective assets.

"We're excited to receive this award from MarTech Breakthrough," said Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Skai. "A strong creative strategy is a requirement for success across the omnichannel ecosystem, which now favors more creative-driven ad types, particularly in retail media display. Skai Creative Center is a uniquely powerful solution for enabling marketers to track the efficacy of their creative assets across all channels so they can adjust their strategies with speed and nimbleness."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including performance marketing, adtech, marketing analytics, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Skai's Creative Center is a critical tool in the world of omnichannel advertising," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "It is a one-stop solution for understanding how creative content resonates with consumers across channels, allowing marketers to maximize the performance of their assets."

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across walled garden media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as HP, DoorDash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

Visit skai.io for more information.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

