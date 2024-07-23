Skai Names Gil Sadeh as President to Accelerate Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO , July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Skai, a leading omnichannel advertising platform, is pleased to announce that Gil Sadeh has been promoted to President. Based in New York, Sadeh previously served as Skai's Chief Growth Officer and will now oversee day-to-day global business operations, manage departmental leaders, and ensure alignment with the company's vision and culture as the company continues to accelerate its omnichannel agenda globally.

Since announcing the launch of its omnichannel advertising platform in early 2023, along with a new SaaS pricing model, the company has been on a transformative journey. Sadeh's new role is a key part of Skai's ongoing strategy to enhance execution, streamline operations, and ensure that the voice of the customer is at the forefront of every decision.

"Having been with us through a significant phase of our growth, Gil understands our business inside and out and will be integral in guiding Skai into the future," said Yoav Izhar-Prato, who remains in his position as CEO at Skai. "His leadership has had a sizable impact on our organization, and I look forward to this next phase of our journey."

"I am enormously proud of everything the brilliant team at Skai has achieved in recent years," said Sadeh. "We have laid a strong foundation with our innovative omnichannel platform, and I am excited to build upon this. My focus will be on staying attuned to our customers' needs and innovating around core growth agendas, particularly the expansion of our full-funnel commerce media solutions."

Sadeh has been at Skai since the company's 2021 acquisition of Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for market intelligence, where he was co-founder and CEO.

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across walled garden media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as HP, DoorDash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

