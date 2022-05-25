Skai Positioned as the Emerging Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Ad Tech Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Ad Tech platform vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Skai a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of the global SPARK MatrixTM: Ad Tech Platform market, 2022 .

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Megha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Skai's sophisticated, cloud-based platform enables advertisers to maximize their audience reach and optimize ad budgets across the world's leading media channels; including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Pinterest, Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Skai uniquely enables its clients to connect the dots between high-engagement, closed ecosystem media publishers, comprehensive data management, integrated workflows and unbiased, holistic measurement." Rungta added: "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy and roadmap, and strong industry expertise, Skai has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Ad Tech Platform, 2022."

Ad Tech refers to the set of software tools and technologies used for planning, executing, automating, and managing digital advertisements across digital channels, including search, social, display, OTT, mobile, video, and others, to optimize ad campaigns performance. Ad Tech often includes a variety of analytics tools enabling publishers to increase their advertising revenue and advertiser to optimize ROI through effective campaigns towards reaching the target audience and gathering customer insights.

The ad tech platform's key value propositions, such as managing digital advertisements across digital channels, assessing customer behavior, planning, executing, and automating campaign performance, optimizing ROI, and many more, are driving the growth of the ad tech market across geographies and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings. Leading ad tech platform vendors are also making significant investments in improving the AI and machine learning capabilities of their products to support a wide range of marketing use cases. They are also leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve the overall campaign performance and effectiveness.

Additional Resources:

About Skai

Skai™ (formerly Kenshoo) is an intelligent marketing platform that powers insights, marketing decisions, and media execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's™ offerings include a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing, and measurement to enable product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai™ merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai™ is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information, visit www.skai.io.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

Media Contacts:

