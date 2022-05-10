Skai Reduces Omnichannel Advertising Friction With Launch of Dynamic Social-to-Retailer Ad Innovation

Groundbreaking enhancement to Facebook's Collection Ads allows advertisers to efficiently scale cross-channel ad experiences that offer consumers their choice of purchase path

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , an intelligent marketing platform, has launched the industry's first Dynamic Commerce Ads (DCAs), helping advertisers design consumer-centric shopper journeys across the closed ecosystems of social media and retailer websites. DCAs create a frictionless purchase experience by dynamically driving Facebook and Instagram shoppers to their retailer of choice from advertisements that showcase up-to-date product details. Streamlining advertisers' omnichannel workflow, DCAs eliminate the need for multiple ads for the same product that drive to different retailers. With Skai's proprietary technology, advertisers can automate near-real time updates to product availability, price, and star ratings in each DCA for a tailored customer view. This allows brands to direct new, relevant traffic to preferred retailers while simultaneously syncing critical inputs such as inventory for smarter management of the retailer mix while satisfying consumers' desires to shop where and how they prefer.

Social media advertising is key to reaching new and loyal customers; Facebook, the most popular social media network in the world, boasts 2.93B active monthly users . According to Bazaarvoice's 2022 Shopper Experience Index , 69% of shoppers have made purchases based on initial inspiration found on social media and 54% say they'd be more likely to buy a product they see on social media if they could simply click the post to get all the relevant product details, indicating that consumers have grown to expect a convenient, frictionless purchase experience. To meet those expectations, retail media marketers and social media teams must coordinate across all digital touchpoints for a connected commerce model. 91% of the mid- and senior-level retail media decision-makers surveyed in Skai's State of Retail Media 2022 report are already coordinating retail media advertising with other channels.

Skai's DCAs represent meaningful innovation in the company's focus on powering connected commerce marketing. In addition to unlocking consumer choice and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of omnichannel marketing, DCAs incorporate intelligence from Signals Analytics, an AI-based market intelligence platform acquired by Skai in 2021, to surface accurate product details from retailers' product pages. "These insights aren't available in traditional marketing analytics, yet are crucial to successful ecommerce decision-making," said Gil Sadeh, Skai's GM Commerce.

About Skai

Skai is an intelligent marketing platform that powers commerce insights, marketing decisions, and media execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's offerings include a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing, and measurement to enable product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information, visit www.skai.io .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Skai