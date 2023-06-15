Skai unveils insights capabilities for marketing leaders to enable omnichannel orchestration and media planning

AI-powered Executive Solutions gives leaders unprecedented visibility, insights, and decision-making across all channels at once

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai™ , a leading omnichannel marketing platform, today released the first feature of its Executive Solutions, a new suite of AI-powered capabilities engineered to address the specific needs of media executives accountable for performance against investments across all paid media channels. Executive Solutions is Skai's first-ever product release designed for decision-makers and leaders, empowering them to plan, forecast and orchestrate campaigns from an omnichannel perspective.

Walled garden advertising now dominates marketing spend, with nearly four out of every five U.S. digital advertising dollars spent with walled garden publishers. But those walls present a significant challenge that keeps brands from maximizing the potential of their investments: connecting rich, yet siloed, datasets. Without connectivity, it's difficult to drive efficiencies of scale and build omnichannel customer relationships. With the release of Executive Solutions, Skai offers a platform foundation taller than the garden walls, allowing executives to see clearly across them all.

Skai's Executive Solutions includes:

1. Executive HQ, available now, aggregates and visualizes data from all media in one place so marketing leaders can access all spend and performance information. Executive HQ's Holistic Performance view organizes data by brand, channel, business unit, region, and more so leaders can track spend and performance at a glance, in real-time, and quickly drill down into issues before they turn into problems. The Budget Oversight view tracks progress towards budget goals. Together, these views showcase period-over-period trends and progress to help drive decisions for allocation, optimization and growth. With Executive HQ, leaders can:

Track and compare spend and performance

Get performance and spend alerts based on campaign and program-level criteria

Control budgets and avoid overspend

Maximize performance and speed up decision-making

Uncover growth opportunities and accelerate impact

2. Media Forecasting will help marketing executives to forecast their media mix based on goals and budget. This feature uses proprietary AI to iterate and predict spend performance and recommend further changes to budget allocations (increases or decreases), equipping teams to make fast, informed decisions based on opportunities and past performance.

3. Media Plans will allow executives to input the specifics of their budget and goals to power both Media Forecasting and Executive HQ capabilities.

"Omnichannel marketing is about continuity and connectivity, which are both opportunistic and challenging across the walled gardens. Marketing leaders need to be able to unify data from across these media publishers in a unified repository, enrich it and tie it into omnichannel decision making," said Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Skai. "With Executive Solutions they can better understand their customers and categories, improve team collaboration and drive real business growth".

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more.

For over 15 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

